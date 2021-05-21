Ranking the Best Match Options to Take Place Inside WWE Hell in a Cell

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Surprisingly, WWE has shifted its Hell in a Cell pay-per-view from its normal spot on the calendar to June 20.

On paper, Hell in a Cell always sounds like it should be a major event, but that isn't a guarantee with two or three same-titled matches on the card dwindling the stipulation's value. It no longer has to be a blood feud where the structure is the only thing keeping all the animosity contained.

At the moment, there aren't any storylines that reach the epic nature of The Undertaker vs. Mankind in 1998 or other classics of the past, but there's at least a pecking order of which ones get closer to that level.

Let's break down the best possible options to take place inside the satanic structure at this year's Hell in a Cell PPV.