Ranking the Best Match Options to Take Place Inside WWE Hell in a CellMay 21, 2021
Ranking the Best Match Options to Take Place Inside WWE Hell in a Cell
Surprisingly, WWE has shifted its Hell in a Cell pay-per-view from its normal spot on the calendar to June 20.
On paper, Hell in a Cell always sounds like it should be a major event, but that isn't a guarantee with two or three same-titled matches on the card dwindling the stipulation's value. It no longer has to be a blood feud where the structure is the only thing keeping all the animosity contained.
At the moment, there aren't any storylines that reach the epic nature of The Undertaker vs. Mankind in 1998 or other classics of the past, but there's at least a pecking order of which ones get closer to that level.
Let's break down the best possible options to take place inside the satanic structure at this year's Hell in a Cell PPV.
5. Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Cesaro came up short in his quest to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, but he did put up an amazing fight.
Rather than being able to reflect on his performance immediately after his defeat to Roman Reigns, though, he was attacked by Jey Uso and Seth Rollins.
Rollins, in particular, has been humiliated by The Swiss Superman several times over the past few months, including being given a record number of swings in his loss at WrestleMania 37.
Clearly, this feud is not finished and something has to be done to end it. Another generic match would be retreading familiar ground, but a Hell in a Cell contest would settle the score for good.
This match is lower on the list than the others here because it's not for a championship and Cesaro may even have other plans for the PPV.
4. Apollo Crews vs. Big E or Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Apollo Crews and Big E are approaching 10 matches against each other this year alone. This feud can't go on forever, nor can they keep having generic No Disqualification matches such as their Nigerian Drum fight.
They're set to clash once more on SmackDown in a Fatal 4-Way for the Intercontinental Championship, which also involves Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens—two competitors who have been both teammates and rivals throughout their time together in WWE.
However, they have also run out of good will for standard matches. If Owens vs. Zayn is to happen again, it needs some sort of gimmick to spice it up.
Whether it's Big E and Crews, Zayn and Owens or a match with all four to officially split them all up, these pairings have met their expiration date and must be over by Hell in a Cell.
3. Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (vs. Asuka)
It may seem a bit early to jump straight to a Hell in a Cell match for the Raw Women's Championship between any of these women, but that hasn't stopped WWE from doing that over the past decade.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka have more history together than any other pairing, but neither is holding the title. And since The Empress of Tomorrow took the pin at WrestleMania Backlash, she may not be in the title hunt at all come June.
It's unlikely anyone else overtakes The Queen as the top contender to Rhea Ripley, so those two may have to battle it out inside the cage.
The Nightmare lost the NXT Championship to Flair at WrestleMania 36, but while pinning Asuka doesn't really even things up, she does technically have a win over The Queen on her resume now.
Perhaps Flair vs. Ripley in a rubber match, a Triple Threat to include Asuka, or Flair against The Empress in a No. 1 Contender's match could be the way to keep things interesting for the Raw women's title.
2. Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso or Cesaro
Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro is far from reaching Hell in a Cell status, but it would assuredly be a great match. The storyline may even be that the only way the challenger is granted another shot is via the cage, where The Tribal Chief has much more experience.
Then again, WWE may want to replicate something that happened several months back instead.
At the last Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Reigns retained the Universal Championship over Jey Uso in an "I Quit" variation of the match. It was a turning point in their relationship and saw Jey become his cousin's right-hand man.
Jimmy Uso hasn't come around to that idea of Reigns running the family, and The Head of the Table may want to teach him the same lessons and beat him down until he's ready to stand in line.
Jimmy knows what Jey went through in that match, so the intimidation factor would be immense. It may be the best story to tell at Hell in a Cell, allowing Cesaro to shake off Rollins before facing Reigns further down the line.
1. WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
The best candidate for Hell in a Cell depends on Drew McIntyre finding his way back into the No. 1 contender's spot for the WWE Championship.
On Monday's Raw, Kofi Kingston stepped up and defeated Bobby Lashley in part due to interference by The Scottish Warrior.
The Kingston-Lashley storyline will likely be over come June 20, especially since The New Day still have other feuds with R-K-Bro, Elias and Jaxson Ryker, and AJ Styles and Omos smoldering.
McIntyre's distraction proves WWE isn't moving him on to something else just yet, and he'll likely get one more shot at the title. After The All Mighty screwed the Scot out of the title to begin with, this is the way to finish their feud.
Either McIntyre wins the title back or Lashley has won enough times that he doesn't need to concern himself anymore with the Scot. At least within Hell in a Cell, it should provide a more definitive answer for who is the better of the two.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.