NBA Draft 2021: Latest 1st-Round Projections and Top Prospects' Stock Watch

Fans not familiar with Jalen Green's prep career might be thinking, where did this dude come from?

Green elected to bypass college ball to head to the G League to play for the Ignite in their debut season. Despite the absence of a national profile, Green was able to hone his skills against aspiring professionals. In fact, he excelled in that arena.

He averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 15 games during the regular season, routinely flashing his tremendous agility and exceptional shot-making ability. Green can be a three-level scorer with upside from the perimeter. He shot 36.5 percent from beyond the arc during the G League season.

There are other reasons to like Green's draft profile. He has good length and can be a defensive playmaker in his ability to disrupt passing lanes. His ball-handling and ability to get downhill seemed to improve as well.

Green will have to take better care of the basketball as he transitions to the pros. But his scoring potential is somewhat reminiscent of that of Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine.