Reacting to B/R Wrestling Community's Takes on Roman Reigns, Kenny Omega, More

"WWE does not need anyone legendary to return. They need to work with what they have. They need to push the young guns while still maintaining the credibility of current stars." (@CMan9158)

I completely agree with C Man about WWE needing to focus on the talent it has instead of trying to use legends, but WWE has been better about this in recent years than it used to be.

The pandemic definitely affected who was brought in to help. Other than Ric Flair showing up to taunt his daughter for some reason, we haven't seen many legends on WWE TV. Even WrestleMania 37 didn't use them in any meaningful way.

Unfortunately, the thing we need to remember is WWE is an entertainment company, not a sports brand. Bringing in popular stars from the past is always going to be part of the product because people love the nostalgia they feel when one of their old favorites shows up.

The moment I always go back to is the 2008 Royal Rumble when Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka reignited their feud for one brief moment. It was fun and brought back memories for anyone old enough to remember their original feud, but I accept it might have seemed dumb to younger fans who did not grow up with them.

As long as WWE devotes most of its time to its full-time roster, having a few old-timers show up now and again isn't such a bad thing.