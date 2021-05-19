AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from May 19May 19, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from May 19
As AEW continues its march to Double or Nothing on May 30, it presented an episode of Dynamite devoted to its tag team and women's division, both of which were appropriately spotlighted Wednesday on TNT.
The Young Bucks put their world tag titles on the line while women's champion Hikaru Shida tuned up for her upcoming title defense against Britt Baker by squaring off against her right-hand woman, Rebel (not Reba).
With appearances by Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, and new TNT champion Miro, the show delivered its typical star-studded affair while creating buzz for the upcoming pay-per-view extravaganza.
What went down and who emerged with momentum on their side? Find out now with this recap of the May 19 episode.
Already Announced
- World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blonds
- Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed
- NWA Women's Championship Match: Red Velvet vs. Serena Deeb
- Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel
- Austin Gunn vs. Anthony Ogogo
- Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal
- We hear from new TNT champion Miro
Announced for Wednesday's show are:
Coverage begins at 8 p.m.
Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal
After accepting Christian Cage's open challenge a week ago, Matt Sydal took the fight to the future Hall of Fame early and often in their show-opening contest. Cage, the consummate competitor, countered as back-and-forth action dominated the opening moments.
A baseball slide dropkick by Cage and a big backbreaker allowed him to build momentum. The former world champion targeted the lower back of his opponent, looking to damage his core and take away his ability to mount a sustained offensive.
Sydal caught his opponent with Meteora for a quick two, then continued his comeback with a barrage of lightning-quick kicks.
Chants of "both these guys" broke out as Sydal rocked the veteran performer with a double knee attack in the corner. Christian countered with a backbreaker. Sydal answered with a crossface that forced Cage to the sanctuary of the bottom rope.
Sydal tried a middle-rope moonsault but missed. Cage turned him inside out with a spear. Moments later, he caught Sydal with knees to the back, then downed him with Killswitch for the win.
After the match, the victor helped his opponent to his feet before Taz interrupted and Ricky Starks appeared. Starks provided a distraction that allowed Team Taz's Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Hook to attack from behind. Hangman Page made the save but the heels got the upper hand and stood tall to the close out the segment.
Result
Cage defeated Sydal
Grade
B
Analysis
Cage and Sydal have solid in-ring chemistry. Their styles mesh incredibly well and their creativity, particularly when it comes to sequencing and reversals. The right guy went over but Sydal continued to prove he can excel as a singles or tag team competitor.
The post-match beatdown by Team Taz was fine and sets up several storyline threads for the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. In a match of that sort, to prevent monotonous punching and kicks between guys with no shot of winning, stories are key.
Taking the match and the intensification of the feud, this was a great segment to kick off the show.
Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed
Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston set the tone early in their match with The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, pummeling the young team after a reference to the former world champion’s wife, Renee, and her Oral Sessions podcast.
The babyfaces dominated the opening moments of the match until a dragon screw leg whip to Kingston, off the ropes, left him prone to The Acclaimed’s attack. They worked over him, isolating Eddie from his partner and dominating the action during the break.
The tenacious Kingston fought back and made the tag to Moxley, who exploded into the match. He dropped Caster with a piledriver, then choked Bowens out. He climbed the ropes but a suspiciously recovered Bowens cut him off. Caster set Moxley up for a suplex and Bowens came off the top with a crossbody.
Caster pulled Moxley to the floor and Bowens rocked Kingston. Moxley prevented the heels from using their boom box, then worked together to deliver a tandem wheelbarrow DDT for the win.
After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky about their recent actions towards Darby Allin and Sting. After a solid promo from the heels, Sting made his way to the ring while Allin attacked from behind. The babyfaces beat their rivals down, sending them to the floor for protection and ending the segment.
Result
Moxley and Kingston defeated The Acclaimed
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match was fun and action-packed but felt like it fell apart a bit near the end.
Before that, The Acclaimed had the opportunity to show off against two legitimate, world title contenders, thus raising their stock. They will be huge stars in the tag team division one day but for now, made competent opponents for a tandem that is about to challenge The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing, though that match has yet to be officially announced.
Sting and Allin getting revenge on Sky and Page made sense considering the heels were instrumental in the latter’s TNT Championship loss a week ago. Their feud has been escalating with every passing week and will likely conclude at Double or Nothing. That the winner of said match is not readily apparent makes the showdown that much more intriguing.
Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel (with Dr. Britt Baker)
Before Dr. Britt Baker challenges Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at Double or Nothing, her assistant Rebel battled the titleholder Wednesday night.
Rebel feigned injury to no avail early before Shida pummeled her. The champion pulled out her own glove, teasing a Lockjaw of her own, causing Baker to jump up on the apron. The distraction allowed Rebel to bash Shida with a crutch.
The weaponry was not enough, though, as Shida used a stretch muffler to score the submission win.
After the match, Baker attacked Shida, delivering a big stomp into the women’s title.
Next, the commentary team threw to a video of Kenny Omega and Don Callis approaching Orange Cassidy with an agreement to give up his title opportunity at Double Or Nothing. Freshly Squeezed slowly ripped it up while the champion and the former Impact EVP attempted to get him to think about changing his mind.
Result
Shida defeated Rebel
Grade
C
Analysis
Shida beating Rebel was never in question but the match, and everything that came after, felt rather pedestrian given how hot of a character Baker has been in recent months. Hopefully, the match between the good doctor and Shida, who will celebrate one year as champion this Sunday, delivers even as the booking has not.
The backstage confrontation between Cassidy and Omega was great. Everything from Kris Statlander standing up for her friend to Cassidy replicating the sloth from Zootopia as he tore up the agreement to Omega’s condescending heel character worked extremely well.
So well, in fact, that the idea of Cassidy silencing the overconfident bad guy and winning the world title at Double or Nothing would absolutely be the appropriate conclusion to this story, even if it has no real shot in hell of happening.
Inner Circle Promo
The Inner Circle made its way to the ring to discuss The Pinnacle’s challenge for a Stadium Stampede Match at Double Or Nothing.
Each member of the group voiced their reasons for accepting the match until Chris Jericho revealed he has hesitations about accepting the match, questioning whether it is worth it. He recalled the physical and mental anguish he has endured since Blood and Guts.
Le Champion said it was worth it for the revenge they will get on the heels. Jericho accepted the match, ending with, “we’re gonna dance all over your face...and piss all over your grave.”
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a great promo segment that added to the heat for the upcoming match, allowed each member of Inner Circle to have a voice, and concluded with Jericho delivering a fire exclamation point to it all.
A great promo from all involved that elevated the Stadium Stampede match in importance, even as some suggest Blood and Guts really should have wrapped things up between these two teams.