AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from May 19

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

After accepting Christian Cage's open challenge a week ago, Matt Sydal took the fight to the future Hall of Fame early and often in their show-opening contest. Cage, the consummate competitor, countered as back-and-forth action dominated the opening moments.

A baseball slide dropkick by Cage and a big backbreaker allowed him to build momentum. The former world champion targeted the lower back of his opponent, looking to damage his core and take away his ability to mount a sustained offensive.

Sydal caught his opponent with Meteora for a quick two, then continued his comeback with a barrage of lightning-quick kicks.

Chants of "both these guys" broke out as Sydal rocked the veteran performer with a double knee attack in the corner. Christian countered with a backbreaker. Sydal answered with a crossface that forced Cage to the sanctuary of the bottom rope.

Sydal tried a middle-rope moonsault but missed. Cage turned him inside out with a spear. Moments later, he caught Sydal with knees to the back, then downed him with Killswitch for the win.

After the match, the victor helped his opponent to his feet before Taz interrupted and Ricky Starks appeared. Starks provided a distraction that allowed Team Taz's Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Hook to attack from behind. Hangman Page made the save but the heels got the upper hand and stood tall to the close out the segment.

Result

Cage defeated Sydal

Grade

B

Analysis

Cage and Sydal have solid in-ring chemistry. Their styles mesh incredibly well and their creativity, particularly when it comes to sequencing and reversals. The right guy went over but Sydal continued to prove he can excel as a singles or tag team competitor.

The post-match beatdown by Team Taz was fine and sets up several storyline threads for the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. In a match of that sort, to prevent monotonous punching and kicks between guys with no shot of winning, stories are key.

Taking the match and the intensification of the feud, this was a great segment to kick off the show.