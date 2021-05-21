1 Flaw Every Top NBA Rookie Needs to Fix This Offseason

1 of 6

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cole Anthony, PG, Orlando Magic

Flaw to Fix: Defense

Anthony came on strong late for Orlando, averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0.6 steals in his final 17 games.

His defense, as is the case for most rookie guards, left a lot to be desired. Continuing to learn player tendencies will help, but a wingspan under 6'5" may mean he'll never become an elite defender.

The Magic allowed a whopping 118.3 points per 100 possessions with Anthony on the floor (112.8 with him off), and opponents shot 43.6 percent from three with him as the primary defender, an increase of 7.1 percent over their season average.

Saddiq Bey, F, Detroit Pistons

Flaw to Fix: Isolation Scoring

The fifth-leading scorer among all rookies at 12.2 points per game, Bey has been a steal for the Pistons as the 19th overall pick.

Some evolution to his offensive game would serve Detroit well, however. Two out of every three shots Bey took this season were from outside the arc, with a whopping 92.6 percent of his threes coming off an assist.

Per NBA.com tracking data, Bey logged just 41 total isolation possessions all season, scoring at a lowly mark of 0.56 points per possession. He shot just 21.4 percent in isolation and ranked in the 13.3 percentile overall. A talented three-point shooter, Bey needs to continue to grow his offensive game.

Immanuel Quickley, G, New York Knicks

Flaw to Fix: Shot Selection/Getting to the Basket

Quickley showcased a beautiful floater and was very good from outside the arc this season (38.9 percent on threes overall, 46.6 percent on catch-and-shoot looks), but he'll need to improve his ability to get to the basket to complete his offensive development.

Only 5.9 percent of his total shot attempts came within three feet of the basket, with an average shot distance of 18.4 feet killing his overall efficiency.

Quickley was able to convert 61.8 percent of his close looks, yet shot just 39.5 percent overall during his rookie campaign. Adding muscle to his 6'3", 190-pound frame should help him absorb contact more easily and allow for more looks at the rim.

Isaiah Stewart, C, Detroit Pistons

Flaw to Fix: Lack of a Dominant Skill

Even as a 19-year-old rookie, there were few holes in Stewart's game this season.

He led all rookies in rebounds per game (6.7), blocks per game (1.3) and win shares (4.0), all while showcasing a solid overall game. Stewart showed the ability to protect the rim, finish in the pick-and-roll and even shoot threes at a decent clip.

Finding a dominant skill will help him stick in the Pistons starting lineup from here on out and guarantee he gets paid come extension time. Stewart is essentially good at almost everything already but not great in any one area.

Jae'Sean Tate, G/F, Houston Rockets

Flaw to Fix: Three-Point Shooting

Perhaps the most versatile rookie in the class, the 25-year-old Tate played and defended up to four different positions on any given night.

The 6'4" wing/big did have a rough season shooting the ball, knocking down just 20.0 percent of his pull-up threes while converting 30.9 percent off the catch. His overall mark of 30.7 percent was lower than rookie centers James Wiseman (31.6 percent), Isaiah Stewart (33.3 percent) and Xavier Tillman (33.8 percent).

Tate's shooting mechanics are solid enough that he should improve through simple repetition.