Predictions for the Biggest Matches of WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Card

On the heels of WrestleMania Backlash, WWE turns its focus toward its most hellacious gimmick match. WWE Hell in a Cell is the night when rivals step into a large steel structure that does not budge against the most brutal attacks.
So many potential matches could happen at this major event, from a physical climax to a long-running war to an emotional final stand between eternal rivals.
Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre has raged for more than a year. It has all led to this moment, when McIntyre must step inside the same Cell wherein his first WWE Championship ended.
Other matches certain to happen June 20 include Roman Reigns looking to humble another family member in Jimmy Uso, the continued antagonism of Bayley toward Bianca Belair, the long-awaited rematch between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair and Seth Rollins challenging Cesaro once more.
This event has plenty of potential, but the following matches will be the heart of an intense card that no one should want to miss.
Hell in a Cell: Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro
Seth Rollins is obsessed with Cesaro. He has become so transfixed that he cannot do anything else. He cannot get over his losses to The Swiss Superman or the embarrassing swings he has endured.
This feud must end with a bang, especially after Rollins' repeated steel chair attacks. He has badly injured his rival, but Cesaro is tough.
As this story grows more intense, the only way to end it will be inside Hell in a Cell. The Swiss Superman has never competed in the structure, while Rollins has plenty of experience in that match.
It would be another opportunity for Cesaro to prove he deserves more. While he has shown all he needs to, reinforcing that success emphatically should stop WWE from backtracking on his push anytime soon.
Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
The stage has been set for a WrestleMania rematch. Charlotte Flair continues to be a thorn in Rhea Ripley's side. The Nightmare wants fresh competition, but she knows she will have to deal with The Queen first.
The last time Charlotte and Ripley fought one-on-one, it was one of the best matches of WrestleMania 36. The time has come for The Nightmare to get her revenge.
This rivalry is only just beginning in earnest. If they had more time, this could have been inside Hell in a Cell. However, it is not quite the right moment.
The Nightmare and The Queen can still steal the show without a stipulation. They proved their chemistry during two of the best matches of the past year or so.
This match could be the best one yet. Ripley has so much to prove, and she has had more than a year to prepare.
Hell in a Cell SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley
Bayley has been a thorn in Bianca Belair's side since she came to SmackDown. The Role Model has mocked and belittled The EST. She has sought every avenue to stop her momentum, yet nothing has worked.
While there is a chance Sasha Banks also will take her shot at Belair again, The Legit Boss made clear on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions that she was done competing in Hell in a Cell. It is time for someone else to have a turn.
Bayley has one battle inside the structure under her belt. She and The Boss put on a show last year. The EST has yet to make her mark in Hell in a Cell. What better way could she put The Role Model behind her than inside a structure where there can be no excuses.
Every women's Hell in a Cell match has raised the bar not just for the women but the men as well. We have yet to see Belair in a major stipulation match like this. It will be a major challenge built on the back of all the work these two have done together to help elevate Belair.
This will not be one to miss. WWE should at least consider letting this one main-event the PPV.
WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jimmy Uso
Roman Reigns has made it clear that he is The Head of the Table. The Anoa'i family runs through him. Last year at Hell in a Cell, he humbled Jey Uso into submitting to him. He only did so by threatening to further injure a then-out-of-action Jimmy Uso.
It seems only appropriate that one year later, Jimmy steps up to Reigns. The Usos helped redefine tag team wrestling. It is time for them to shine on their own. Jimmy has rarely gotten opportunities to compete in major singles matches, but he is ready.
Reigns and Jimmy are likely to have similar chemistry to Reigns and Jey. The two matches between those men last year—story-driven clashes that changed Jey's career—were among the year's best.
It is always possible that these two will fight inside Hell in a Cell, but it will be only their first encounter. Jimmy needs the chance to do more than just compete in just one match. This is the beginning, not the end.
Hell in a Cell WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) Vs.Drew McIntyre
The road to Hell in a Cell for Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre has been a long and brutal one. The All Mighty was The Scottish Warrior's second challenger in his first WWE Championship reign. He was also the man who cost McIntyre his second title.
While Kofi Kingston was recently set up as a new challenger to The All Mighty, McIntyre needs to end his story with Lashley. This match has the most build and hype behind it to stand out inside the Cell.
These two are physical monsters in peak condition. Hell in a Cell will only add to the destruction they can do to one another. This is the kind of match that will likely go right through the steel wall and potentially up to the very top.
While there will be more technical matches on the card, nothing will match this contest for sheer brutality, which is what Hell in a Cell is all about.
Lashley vs. McIntyre can end definitively with The All Mighty made as champion or The Scottish Warrior pulling out his third world title win.