Predictions for the Biggest Matches of WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Card

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of WrestleMania Backlash, WWE turns its focus toward its most hellacious gimmick match. WWE Hell in a Cell is the night when rivals step into a large steel structure that does not budge against the most brutal attacks.

So many potential matches could happen at this major event, from a physical climax to a long-running war to an emotional final stand between eternal rivals.

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre has raged for more than a year. It has all led to this moment, when McIntyre must step inside the same Cell wherein his first WWE Championship ended.

Other matches certain to happen June 20 include Roman Reigns looking to humble another family member in Jimmy Uso, the continued antagonism of Bayley toward Bianca Belair, the long-awaited rematch between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair and Seth Rollins challenging Cesaro once more.

This event has plenty of potential, but the following matches will be the heart of an intense card that no one should want to miss.