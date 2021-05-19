PGA Championship 2021: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders

2 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Golf is hardly just about distance. But having the firepower to take on the monster that is the Ocean Course will certainly be beneficial.

The course is going to play close to 7,900 yards. Course officials have also added grown-up rough to the mix, seemingly in an effort to make things that much more difficult.

"Bomb and Gouge" players figure to have an advantage if they can keep the ball in decent spots and give themselves birdie looks. Bryson DeChambeau barely hit a fairway at last year's U.S. Open at Winged Foot, but his exceptional distance off the tee and ability to power through thick rough basically negated the lack of accuracy.

Speaking of DeChambeau, he figures to be in contention this week. The Ocean Course is probably a better setup for the longest hitter on tour than Augusta National, where the "Big Golfer" struggled to realize his status as a tournament favorite.

Rory McIlroy is in the conversation with his distance, not to mention the fact he won at the Wells Fargo earlier this month. Dustin Johnson's length and strong iron play gives him a chance when he has it going well. Xander Schaffuele is inside the top 30 in both driving distance and total putting.

Then there are the sleeper big hitters. Joaquin Niemann ranks eighth in driving distance and ninth in total strokes gained. Sam Burns, like Schauffele, is another inside the top 30 in driving distance and total putting. Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris is inside the top 25 in driving distance and ranks third in strokes gained from approach.

Any number of big hitters provide plenty of intrigue at Kiawah. Bettors would probably do well to lean a bit towards strong drivers of the ball.