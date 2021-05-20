76ers' Complete Guide to 2021 NBA Playoffs; Updated Bracket, Matchups to Watch

2 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

A first-round bout with the Pacers-Wizards winner won't worry the Sixers much. They went 5-1 against those teams in the regular season, and their only stumble—a 103-94 loss to Indiana on May 11—happened without Embiid.

In other words, Philly might roll to an early enough lead to start scoreboard watching. There won't be too much information to glean, but it could be telling to see how much the Heat can make the Bucks sweat. Miami was a brutal matchup for Milwaukee last season (taking the season series 2-1, then winning the conference semis by a 4-1 count) and swiped one win this year without Jimmy Butler.

While the Nets will likely handle the Celtics, the series could still teach a few lessons. First, what kind of chemistry do James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving show after spending just eight games together? Second, how does first-year coach Steve Nash handle adjustments—assuming he's forced to make them? Both data points could help highlight how big of a challenge Brooklyn presents.

The Sixers, of course, will also track the Knicks-Hawks series, since they'll draw the winner. Hair-splitting is a must to find a preferable matchup, since Atlanta and New York (who both went 41-31) seem so evenly matched. While the Hawks can score in bunches, the Knicks might be trickier for matching strength with strength, since, like the Sixers, they have an elite defense and non-elite offense.

But the biggest tests will almost certainly be the Brooklyn-Milwaukee winner, and, should Philly survive that series, whoever comes out of the West. If the Sixers handle the teams they should, they could be the best-rested club among the four conference finalists.