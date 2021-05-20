Celtics' Complete Guide to 1st-Round Playoff Series vs. Nets

0 of 4

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Following a 2020-21 NBA season in which the Boston Celtics took one turbulent turn after the next, their 118-100 handling of the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament offers the chance for a momentary exhale.

What Boston needs, though, is a deep breath to prepare itself for what comes next. While the victory gave the Celtics an official seat at the playoff table, it also set up a first-round series against the second-seeded, star-powered Brooklyn Nets.

While Boston just watched what its star can do—Jayson Tatum willed and wowed his way to 50 points—it now must contend with the three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

But the Celtics, who made the conference finals in three of the past four seasons, entered this year with the expectation of competing against other elite teams in the East. They surely didn't plan on doing so without Jaylen Brown (lost for the season to a wrist injury), but the show must go on.

To properly set the stage for this series, we're here to break down everything you need to know about Boston vs. Brooklyn.