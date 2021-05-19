Predicting Browns' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There's really no mystery when it comes to who the Cleveland Browns are going to rely on in the 2021 season. Provided they stay healthy, the same core that took the Chiefs to the wire in the divisional round is coming back.

While most years since the Browns came back in 1999 have been about finding relevance, this year is about building on it.

The same is true for several of the players who should be leading the way. Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett all put together exceptional 2020 seasons. They will be called upon to do the same in 2021, and they won't be sneaking up on anyone.

The trio is just like the team itself: young, accomplished and ready to prove it belongs in elite company. Here's a quick look at what can be expected from each.