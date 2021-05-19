Predicting Saints' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints will not be replacing Drew Brees with another Hall of Fame quarterback.

However, the one area in which Jameis Winston could replicate what Brees brought to the franchise is in passing yards.

Winston is two years removed from a 5,109-yard passing season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that was marred by 30 interceptions that went with his 33 touchdown passes.

If Winston wins the starting position over Taysom Hill and Ian Book, he could be set up for a great statistical season, as long as Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas stay healthy.

Thomas could be poised for a career season if he forms a strong bond with Winston. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his first four seasons and missed out on that mark due to injuries in 2020.

Thomas may see more targets early on in the season because of the inexperience behind him on the depth chart following Emmanuel Sanders' free-agency departure.

Kamara could be a beneficiary of that situation as well since he has been such a reliable asset in both facets of the offense.