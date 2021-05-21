WWE and AEW's Most Underrated and Underbooked Stars Today

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

With the immense amount of talent WWE and All Elite Wrestling currently have under contract, it's virtually impossible for everyone to be used to their full potential simultaneously.

WWE in particular has a tendency of signing skilled stars from all over the world, giving them a great run in NXT, and then moving them up to Raw or SmackDown to do absolutely nothing of note.

The number of NXT wrestlers who went on to achieve great success on the main roster is astonishingly low.

For every Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley, there are many more who aren't getting their due. Then again, if someone as highly regarded and respected as Cesaro can break through that glass ceiling and earn himself a pay-per-view main event, there is hope for the rest of the roster.

The same can be said about AEW, albeit to a much lesser extent. With the company snatching up so many buzzworthy competitors and future breakout stars since its inception in 2019, there isn't nearly enough television time to give everyone the exposure they deserve.

There are those who are underrated and not often in the conversation for who could—and should—be a top talent, as well as others who are simply underbooked and not as high up the card as they should be. The following names fall into those categories.