Predicting Dolphins' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins' 2021 NFL campaign is going to be about living up to expectations.

Heading into the 2020 season, the AFC East was a mystery. Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots left a hole at the top of the division. Buffalo seized it, but the Dolphins made a case as a team to watch and narrowly missed the playoffs with a 10-6 record.

That's unfortunate timing: 10-6 would usually make the postseason, but the AFC was unusually competitive.

So the Dolphins spent the offseason addressing needs and putting a better suite of weapons around Tua Tagovailoa, who no longer has Ryan Fitzpatrick waiting in the wings if he's not playing well.

Realizing their potential as a postseason team is going to take big seasons from key contributors. As we wait for training camp season, here's an early look at who could lead the way for the Dolphins in important statistical categories.