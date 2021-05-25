2021 NBA Draft Prospects Scouts Can't Figure Out

1 of 5

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Every scout and coach likes Scottie Barnes. They're having trouble deciding how much they love him, though.

There is a comfort level with his passing, defensive tools and intangibles, which include showing passion for teammates' success, unselfish play and plenty of effort. But to reach a star-caliber level in the NBA, he'll either need to dramatically improve offensively or be a Draymond Green-like outlier who impacts games without scoring after landing in a perfect situation that optimizes his versatility.

Some scouts question how much value can be tied to a forward who doesn't create for himself, shoot or rebound. Barnes finished 3-of-10 out of isolation, 4-of-19 on shots off the dribble and 11-of-40 from three while averaging 4.0 rebounds at 6'9" and 227 pounds.

On the flip side, he was the only player his height or taller to record an assist percentage over 30.0 percent and a steal percentage over 2.5 percent. At his size, he can handle the ball in transition, play-make off ball screens and comfortably guard all five positions.

A playmaking 4 who can lock down around the perimeter, force turnovers, switch and occasionally make open jumpers sounds very appealing. But he won't be for every team, specifically ones that lack creators and shooters to surround him with. And if he can't improve his jumper, there will be a lot of pressure on his ability to make an impact with passes and defense.