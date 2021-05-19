NBA Draft Order 2021: Updated Lottery Odds Entering Postseason

0 of 3

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

For the 10 teams already in the 2021 NBA draft lottery, help could be on the way soon.

To get the best kind of assistance, though, they'll first need some good fortune at the June 22 lottery drawing.

Teams with the worst record still have the best odds of striking it rich, but the league flattened those odds in recent years to curb tanking. That means this often unpredictable event is less predictable than ever.

Still, it's worth noting where the 10 teams sit now, so we will put together the end-of-season lottery odds courtesy of Tankathon, then spotlight what to watch during the drawing.