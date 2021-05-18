NBA Playoffs 2021: Postseason Schedule, Bracket Format and Odds

0 of 4

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

The NBA regular season has ended, and the playoff field has been set. Well, sort of. With this year's play-in tournament as part of the postseason, eight teams are still alive and playing for the final four spots in the playoffs proper.

The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers are one of those teams. Regular-season injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis have left Los Angeles facing a win-and-in game against the Golden State Warriors and potential MVP candidate Steph Curry.

"I don't know anything else if you're looking for an MVP. If Steph is not on Golden State's team, what are we looking at?" James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Indeed, the Warriors wouldn't be where they are without Curry, and his presence is what makes the team dangerous. If he gets hot, he could send Los Angeles to a win-or-go-home game before it ever gets to play a full series.

If the ins and outs of the play-in tournament seem confusing, don't worry. Here, you'll find a look at the 2021 NBA bracket format, along with everything else you need to know about the playoffs.