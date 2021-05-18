NHL Playoffs 2021: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info, Odds for Tuesday's Round 1

NHL Playoffs 2021: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info, Odds for Tuesday's Round 1May 18, 2021
Each of the first three days of the Stanley Cup playoffs has produced at least one overtime game. That streak may continue Tuesday, when three intriguing Game 2 matchups are scheduled to take place.
The New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild each took 1-0 leads in their first-round series with road wins on Sunday, and they'll be looking to again take down a higher-seeded opponent before heading home for Game 3. But their opponents need to try to tie things up before the series move locations.
Here's a look at Tuesday's schedule, along with odds for each game.
Tuesday Schedule, Odds
Game 2: No. 4 New York Islanders at No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins (-1.5), 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 2: No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning (-1.5) at No. 2 Florida Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 2: No. 3 Minnesota Wild at No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights (-1.5), 10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Games can be streamed live on the NBC Sports app.
Penguins Look to Bounce Back from Game 1 Loss
Sometimes, a first-round playoff series can be a huge mismatch. But that isn't the case with the opening-round matchup between the Penguins and Islanders, even though it's a series between the No. 1 seed and the No. 4 seed from the East Division.
Although New York was the last team from the East to get into the playoffs, it finished the regular season only six points behind Pittsburgh. The Islanders then opened the postseason by beating the Penguins 4-3 in overtime in Game 1, with Kyle Palmieri scoring the game-winning goal 16 minutes, 30 seconds into the extra period.
Now, Pittsburgh is looking to bounce back and avoid facing an 0-2 deficit when the series moves to New York for Game 3. And the Penguins could be getting back center Evgeni Malkin, who missed Game 1 with an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision on Tuesday.
But in order to win, Pittsburgh will likely need a better defensive performance. Goaltender Tristan Jarry made 37 saves in Game 1, but he also allowed four goals, including a pair in the third period that allowed New York to get back into the contest.
The Penguins have lost 10 of their past 11 playoff games, so they need to turn things around before they lose their opening postseason series for the third year in a row.
Will Defending Champion Lightning Take a 2-0 Lead?
The first playoff game between the Lightning and Panthers in NHL history was a thriller. There were four lead changes, and Brayden Point scored a pair of goals in the final seven minutes to lift Tampa Bay to a 5-4 victory. His game-winner came with 1:14 to go and provided the final of those lead changes.
While Point came through late, the Lightning also got contributions from numerous top players who were returning from injury. Nikita Kucherov missed the entire regular season due to a hip injury, and he scored a pair of power-play goals in the second period. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay also got back Steven Stamkos, Ryan McDonagh and Victor Hedman for its playoff opener.
The Panthers had a strong regular season, finishing second in the Central Division. But the Lightning could have a 2-0 lead heading back home, and that would be a great position for Tampa Bay to be in.
"We talked about composure," Stamkos said of the Game 1 win, per Steven Wine of the Associated Press. "That was the theme of last year’s run. The game is never over. So many things can happen, you just stick with it. We’re comfortable playing in these types of games."
And perhaps that will be the reason why the Lightning make another deep postseason run in 2021.
Can Golden Knights Finally Solve Wild in Game 2?
The Golden Knights had a strong regular season, which led to them securing the No. 2 seed in the West Division. However, one team they struggled against was the Wild, who went 5-1-2 in their games against Vegas. And Minnesota has now carried that over into the postseason.
In Game 1, the Wild edged the Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime, winning on a Joel Eriksson goal 3:20 into the extra period. Minnesota also had a tremendous defensive performance, led by goaltender Cam Talbot, who had 42 saves and held Vegas scoreless for the entire 63:20.
The Golden Knights need to win Game 2 in order to avoid an 0-2 deficit heading into Minnesota for Game 3. And to do that, Vegas has to find ways to generate offense, which it couldn't do in Game 1.
"We've got to find ways to score," Golden Knights forward Mark Stone said, per Wine. "It's not just finding those dirty areas. You've got to find loose pucks. We've got to make plays. You can't just rely on taking 40, 45 shots."
Vegas had no trouble doing that in the regular season, when it ranked third in the NHL with 3.39 goals per game. It just needs to do it in the playoffs against an opponent that has given it trouble.
