NHL Playoffs 2021: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info, Odds for Tuesday's Round 1

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Sometimes, a first-round playoff series can be a huge mismatch. But that isn't the case with the opening-round matchup between the Penguins and Islanders, even though it's a series between the No. 1 seed and the No. 4 seed from the East Division.

Although New York was the last team from the East to get into the playoffs, it finished the regular season only six points behind Pittsburgh. The Islanders then opened the postseason by beating the Penguins 4-3 in overtime in Game 1, with Kyle Palmieri scoring the game-winning goal 16 minutes, 30 seconds into the extra period.

Now, Pittsburgh is looking to bounce back and avoid facing an 0-2 deficit when the series moves to New York for Game 3. And the Penguins could be getting back center Evgeni Malkin, who missed Game 1 with an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision on Tuesday.

But in order to win, Pittsburgh will likely need a better defensive performance. Goaltender Tristan Jarry made 37 saves in Game 1, but he also allowed four goals, including a pair in the third period that allowed New York to get back into the contest.

The Penguins have lost 10 of their past 11 playoff games, so they need to turn things around before they lose their opening postseason series for the third year in a row.