NBA Playoffs 2021: Explaining Play-in Format, Seedings and More

The Boston Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the past four seasons (including in 2020). If they're going to get back there this year—and try to get back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010—their path will be a bit longer.

First, Boston must make it out of the play-in tournament, and that won't be an easy task. It faces No. 8-seeded Washington on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to play the No. 2-seeded Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

The Wizards will be a difficult opponent, though, as they've won 15 of their past 20 games and have the talented backcourt of Westbrook and Bradley Beal leading the way.

If the Celtics can't get past them, they'd have to face whichever team wins the game between the No. 9 Pacers and No. 10 Hornets, who are both capable of making a run. And the winner of that final Eastern Conference game will go on to face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

At one point, it seemed unlikely Boston would be here. But it lost 10 of its final 15 regular-season games, allowing the New York Knicks (No. 4), Atlanta Hawks (No. 5) and Miami Heat (No. 6) to secure spots in the first round of the playoffs.

"Obviously, it's a place where we didn't expect ourselves to be, but we're here. So we've got to deal with it and deal with what's in front of us," Celtics guard Marcus Smart said, per Kyle Hightower of the Associated Press. "It's 0-0. Everybody gets an opportunity to start over. ... We've got to go out there and take advantage of it."

Meanwhile, Washington has been battling its way up the standings after losing 12 of its first 15 games this season. Even a week ago, the Wizards were sitting in No. 10, barely holding onto a play-in tournament berth.

However, back-to-back wins over Cleveland and Charlotte to close out the regular season moved Washington up to No. 8 and only one win away from the playoffs.

"These last X-number of games have been like playoff games," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said, per Hightower. "That prepares you."

Two of these four play-in teams will be heading to the first round, but the 76ers and Nets lie in wait and will be challenging opponents to open the postseason.