Wizards vs. Celtics Play-In Game Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips and Live Stream

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook will be under the spotlight in Tuesday's Eastern Conference play-in game between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

Each member of the trio carries a salary of $10,000 or more in FanDuel daily fantasy basketball contests, so you will be forced to find some value across the hardwood to fill out your roster depth.

It will be difficult to build a lineup with Tatum, Beal and Westbrook without punting at one position, so you need to find the right combination of the three to achieve success on Tuesday night.

Boston won two of the three regular-season clashes between the two sides and scored over 110 points in each contest.

In Washington's last 10 regular-season games, the winning team scored 120 or more points in a regulation victory. Two of those clashes went to overtime and the other was a 115-110 win on Sunday over the Charlotte Hornets.

The winner of Tuesday's game will be locked into a first-round series against the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets, while the loser faces the winner of the Indiana-Charlotte game in an elimination contest for the East's No. 8 seed on Thursday.

Wizards at Celtics Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Boston (-2.5)

Over/Under: 232.5

Money Line: Boston (-130; bet $130 to win $100); Washington (+110; bet $100 to win $110)

Wizards at Celtics Info

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App

Daily Fantasy Tips

Pay The High Salary For Russell Westbrook

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Westbrook has the highest salary of any player on Tuesday's slate because of the large level of production he is capable of.

While some may take the contrarian approach to attempt to win without the Washington point guard, it just makes sense to have him anchor the lineup.

The NBA's new all-time triple-double leader had 10 games with 30 or more points, 14 performances with 15 or more rebounds and 14 games with 15 or more assists.

Rarely does the 32-year-old dip below double digits in two of the three categories, so you know his volume is worth the high salary.

Westbrook did not record a triple-double in three regular-season matchups with Boston and came one rebound shy of that achievement on February 14.

The UCLA product may have some of his shooting production taken away by Beal's presence in the lineup, but he still had 23 points and attempted 15 field goals in Sunday's win over Charlotte that locked the Wizards into Tuesday's game with Boston.

The only area of Westbrook's game to question is his three-point shooting. He went 2-for-8 from deep on Sunday and 1-for-5 in Saturday's win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His three-point player prop sits at over/under 1.5. The over pays out at -128, and the under sits at even money.

While you are taking a chance with Westbrook's player prop, it's worth taking a shot at it since he has attempted 22 three-point shots over the last three games.

Search For Frontcourt Value Plays

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The struggle with building a lineup around Westbrook, Beal or Tatum is that you have to search for some value in the frontcourt where there is no dominant player on either side.

Alex Len has been starting at center for the Wizards, but he drops to the bench for Robin Lopez or Daniel Gafford on most occasions.

Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams are Boston's best paint options, but they do not have high offensive totals, like Tatum, Evan Fournier or Kemba Walker.

In their last meeting on February 28, Lopez was the only big man to reach double digits, and he barely got there with 10 points. He recorded the same total two weeks prior. On both occasions, Moritz Wagner was still in the Washington lineup before his move to the Orlando Magic in April.

Williams has the potential to be the most productive center option, but he comes with a $5,500 salary that may be too much with other shooters needed to surround the superstar names.

Lopez carries the highest salary of the other three players at $4,500. Thompson is listed at $4,400 and Len sits at $4,200.

None of the those three center options will put up high point totals, but if you can get a decent chunk of rebounds from them, it could allow you to load more shooters into your lineup.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.