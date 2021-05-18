NBA Playoff Schedule 2021: Round-by-Round Dates, TV and Live-Stream Guide

2 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Pacers and Hornets might both be surprised to be here, though for different reasons.

Indiana probably had higher expectations than clawing for the eighth seed, while Charlotte came into this campaign lacking any expectations at all (from the outside, at least).

Give the Hornets a healthy Gordon Hayward and a pre-injury LaMelo Ball, and they might be the pick; but with no Hayward and a rusty Ball (15.1 points on .384/.244/.667 shooting since his return), Charlotte might be dead in the water.

The Hornets have serious issues on the interior, which is the last thing you'd want when facing All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, a nightly supplier of 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Add in the possibility of the Pacers getting 20-point scorer Malcolm Brogdon back, and all signs point to them protecting their home floor.

The Celtics and Wizards, meanwhile, are heading opposite directions.

Boston limps into this game with no Jaylen Brown (wrist surgery) and 10 losses over its final 13 games. Washington, meanwhile, closed the campaign on a 17-6 tear with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook forming one of the Association's most potent backcourt connections. The Wizards should get this game, maybe in lopsided fashion.

That would set up a Thursday showdown between the Pacers and Celtics, which could be where Boston finally rights the ship. Indiana doesn't have an offensive weapon on the same level as Jayson Tatum, and if the Shamrocks squeeze enough support scoring out of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, they'll buy a ticket to the first round.