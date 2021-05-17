WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 17May 17, 2021
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 17
Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view featured some great action, one title change and the first zombie outbreak in WWE history.
Monday's Raw dealt with all of the fallout from Sunday's show while beginning the buildup for the next PPV on June 20, Hell in a Cell.
Did The Miz and John Morrison escape the zombies unharmed?
What's next for Bobby Lashley after defeating Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman?
Can R-K-Bro continue to coexist?
What kind of surprises did Alexa Bliss have in store for Natalya and Tamina on Alexa's Playground?
Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's show for answers to these questions and much more.
Opening Segment
Raw opened with Lashley coming to the ring flanked by five beautiful women. MVP welcomed him and played a clip of his win from Sunday. MVP claimed Strowman and McIntyre were unable to attend the show due to their injuries.
Lashley gave him permission to issue an open challenge but before he could get the words out, McIntyre's music hit and he marched to the ring looking uninjured.
McIntyre accepted the challenge but MVP said he and Strowman were exempt from the open challenge. Lashley took a swing but McIntyre ducked and sent him out of the ring.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Sometimes simple is best. This is a basic storyline of two rivals. One has a belt, the other wants it. Wrestling is built on stories like this. It's the talent who either succeeds or fails in making it entertaining.
MVP and Lashley are great together, and McIntyre is a perfect rival for Lashley, but this feud might only have one more PPV left in it before WWE needs to have both men move on.
This was a decent segment but didn't do much to advance the storyline or set up anything for the future.
Elias vs. AJ Styles
Elias went right after AJ Styles as soon as the bell rang, but The Phenomenal One quickly turned the tables with a dropkick. Elias answered back with a stalling vertical suplex.
Jaxson Ryker and Omos looked on as Styles dropped Elias with a backbreaker. The show went to a break with Styles in control after hitting a springboard forearm from the ring to the floor.
We returned to see Elias in the driver's seat after a huge back-body drop. Elias countered a Styles Clash and hit a spinning suplex for a close two-count.
Ryker yanked Styles off the apron to cause a disqualification. Omos tried to go after Ryker while Elias threw Styles into the steel steps.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Both of these men are heels, which tells you everything you need to know about the Raw tag team division. It's so thin that WWE can't even properly set up heel vs. babyface feuds without The New Day. These guys were literally partners in a match last week.
Or, WWE is trying to turn Omos and Styles babyface in the hopes that nobody will remember they were just heels. We're going to need a promo or interview to determine what we are supposed to think about the tag champs.
Weird booking side, this was a good match with a lackluster finish. They kept a steady pace and both men were able to get in plenty of offense as they went back and forth. Styles sold more for Elias than you would expect considering he is a former world champion.
It wasn't a classic and nobody will be talking about it in a day or two, but this was a serviceable bout between two great athletes.
Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak
Drew Gulak took control right away with an abdominal stretch, but Angel Garza quickly turned things in his favor. Gulak tried to fight back but a huge right hand from Garza rocked him.
The Latin Lothario hit a backbreaker and a running kick to the face before dropping Gulak with the Wing Clipper for the win.
Grade: C
Analysis
Usually, the content of a storyline would dictate a lot about how we perceive it, but at this point, anything that gets Garza and Gulak on Raw is a good thing.
These are two of the most underutilized stars on the Raw roster, but they have been getting more attention in recent weeks.
This was short but still managed to be entertaining. Part of that is the talent of the stars in the ring and part of it is just being able to see two guys get screen time who will benefit from it.
With five more minutes, this would have easily been the Match of the Night.