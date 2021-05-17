WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 17

2 of 3

Elias went right after AJ Styles as soon as the bell rang, but The Phenomenal One quickly turned the tables with a dropkick. Elias answered back with a stalling vertical suplex.

Jaxson Ryker and Omos looked on as Styles dropped Elias with a backbreaker. The show went to a break with Styles in control after hitting a springboard forearm from the ring to the floor.

We returned to see Elias in the driver's seat after a huge back-body drop. Elias countered a Styles Clash and hit a spinning suplex for a close two-count.

Ryker yanked Styles off the apron to cause a disqualification. Omos tried to go after Ryker while Elias threw Styles into the steel steps.

Grade: C+

Analysis

Both of these men are heels, which tells you everything you need to know about the Raw tag team division. It's so thin that WWE can't even properly set up heel vs. babyface feuds without The New Day. These guys were literally partners in a match last week.

Or, WWE is trying to turn Omos and Styles babyface in the hopes that nobody will remember they were just heels. We're going to need a promo or interview to determine what we are supposed to think about the tag champs.

Weird booking side, this was a good match with a lackluster finish. They kept a steady pace and both men were able to get in plenty of offense as they went back and forth. Styles sold more for Elias than you would expect considering he is a former world champion.

It wasn't a classic and nobody will be talking about it in a day or two, but this was a serviceable bout between two great athletes.