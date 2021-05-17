NHL Playoffs 2021: 1st-Round Schedule, Ranking Top Stanley Cup Contenders

NHL Playoffs 2021: 1st-Round Schedule, Ranking Top Stanley Cup ContendersMay 17, 2021
After a strange year in the NHL that saw a shortened 56-game regular season, divisional realignments and intradivisional play only, we have finally reached the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.
That’s the same structure the league will follow through the first two rounds of the postseason. The records of the four semifinalists will determine their conference finals seeds, with the two winners moving on to the Stanley Cup Final.
Below, we’ll break down the entire Stanley Cup playoffs bracket and first-round schedule, and then we’ll take a closer look at the three top contenders who are vying for their chance to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup this summer.
East Division
No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
Game 1: New York won 4-3 (OT)
Game 2: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, NBC
Game 5 (if needed): May 24, TBD
Game 6 (if needed): May 26, TBD
Game 7 (if needed): May 28, TBD
No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins
Game 1: Washington won 3-2 (OT)
Game 2: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 5 (if needed): Sunday, TBD
Game 6 (if needed): May 25, TBD
Game 7 (if needed): May 27, TBD
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
Game 1: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network
Game 2: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 3: May 24, TBD
Game 4: May 25, TBD
Game 5 (if necessary): May 27, TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): May 29, TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): May 31, TBD
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets
Game 1: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 2: Friday at 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Sunday, TBD
Game 4: May 24, TBD
Game 5 (if necessary): May 26, TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): May 28, TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): May 30, TBD
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
Game 1: Monday at 8 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 2: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET, USA Network
Game 4: Sunday, TBD
Game 5 (if necessary): May 25, TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): May 27, TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): May 29, TBD
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: 5-4, Tampa Bay
Game 2: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 3: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET, USA Network
Game 4: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 5 (if necessary): May 24, TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): May 26, TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): May 28, TBD
West Division
No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Monday at 10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 2: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET, CNBC
Game 3: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET, USA Network
Game 4: Sunday, TBD
Game 5 (if necessary): May 25, TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): May 27, TBD
Game 7 (if needed): May 29, TBD
No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Game 1: 1-0 (OT), Minnesota
Game 2: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network
Game 4: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC
Game 5 (if necessary): May 24, TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): May 26, TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): May 28, TBD
No. 1 Colorado Avalanche
On May 13, the Colorado Avalanche clinched the Presidents’ Trophy as the winningest regular season team.
The last time the Avs finished with the best record, in 2000-01, they won Stanley Cup, so it goes without saying that Colorado is the team to beat this postseason.
The Avalanche are powered by a young core including alternate captain Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, who finished first and second in scoring respectively in the West Division, as well as Tyson Jost, who had two goals in the win 5-1 over the Los Angeles Kings that secured the Presidents’ Trophy.
All three players are the results of first-round draft investments ranging from 2013 to 2016, and those picks are finally paying big dividends for the Avalanche.
No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights
Since their founding in the 2017-18 NHL season, the Vegas Golden Knights have never not known what it is to contend.
After reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in that first season, the Golden Knights earned 93 points in 2018-19, and in 2019-20 they reached the conference finals, where they were defeated by the Dallas Stars.
This year, Vegas once again has a smooth road to the Stanley Cup Final.
Though the Golden Knights finished second in the West Division, they had 82 points, same as the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche.
Even though the No. 3 Minnesota Wild will present a curveball for the Golden Knights, led by Rookie of the Year favorite Kirill Kaprizov, it’s hard to imagine that the Golden Knights won’t advance to the second round.
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes saw a chance at the Stanley Cup slip through their fingers in 2019, when they lost in the Eastern Conference Final to the Boston Bruins. It was Carolina’s first playoff appearance since 2009, but this is a team that wants to put its losing ways behind it.
The Hurricanes could advance to the Stanley Cup Final off the strength of their special teams; their power play ranks second and their penalty kill, third.
Rod Brind’Amour led Carolina to a Stanley Cup victory as captain in 2006; now he’d like to do it again as Coach.
Carolina has more valuable experience it can lean on, as well. Captain Jordan Staal knows what it’s like to hoist the cup; so too does Teuvo Teravainen.
After years without contending, Carolina is ready to rebrand its image.