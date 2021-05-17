NHL Playoffs 2021: 1st-Round Schedule, Ranking Top Stanley Cup Contenders

0 of 3

After a strange year in the NHL that saw a shortened 56-game regular season, divisional realignments and intradivisional play only, we have finally reached the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.

That’s the same structure the league will follow through the first two rounds of the postseason. The records of the four semifinalists will determine their conference finals seeds, with the two winners moving on to the Stanley Cup Final.

Below, we’ll break down the entire Stanley Cup playoffs bracket and first-round schedule, and then we’ll take a closer look at the three top contenders who are vying for their chance to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup this summer.

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

Game 1: New York won 4-3 (OT)

Game 2: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 5 (if needed): May 24, TBD

Game 6 (if needed): May 26, TBD

Game 7 (if needed): May 28, TBD

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

Game 1: Washington won 3-2 (OT)

Game 2: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 5 (if needed): Sunday, TBD

Game 6 (if needed): May 25, TBD

Game 7 (if needed): May 27, TBD

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network

Game 2: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, CNBC

Game 3: May 24, TBD

Game 4: May 25, TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): May 27, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): May 29, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): May 31, TBD

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

Game 1: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 2: Friday at 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Sunday, TBD

Game 4: May 24, TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): May 26, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): May 28, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): May 30, TBD

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

Game 1: Monday at 8 p.m. ET, CNBC

Game 2: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, CNBC

Game 3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 4: Sunday, TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): May 25, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): May 27, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): May 29, TBD

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: 5-4, Tampa Bay

Game 2: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, CNBC

Game 3: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 4: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, CNBC

Game 5 (if necessary): May 24, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): May 26, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): May 28, TBD

West Division

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

Game 1: Monday at 10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 2: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET, CNBC

Game 3: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 4: Sunday, TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): May 25, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): May 27, TBD

Game 7 (if needed): May 29, TBD

No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Game 1: 1-0 (OT), Minnesota

Game 2: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 5 (if necessary): May 24, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): May 26, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): May 28, TBD