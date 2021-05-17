NBA Playoff Schedule 2021: Dates, TV, Live Stream Coverage for PostseasonMay 17, 2021
NBA Playoff Schedule 2021: Dates, TV, Live Stream Coverage for Postseason
After a season riddled with injuries and unexpected comeback stories, the 2021 NBA playoffs are upon us.
This year’s 16-team bracket is nearly set, but first, four teams will compete for the last two seeds of their respective conferences in the State Farm play-in tournament. Starting on Tuesday, these unanticipated participants including the defending champions, the Los Angeles Lakers, will fight to extend their season and enter a field that is wide open.
The East will kick off the tournament as with Indiana vs. Charlotte and Boston vs. Washington. The winners of the Celtics and the Wizards will secure the seventh seed and advance to the first round. The losers will play the victors of the Pacers or the Hornets matchup for the eighth spot on Thursday, May 20.
NBA Playoffs Schedule
May 18-21: State Farm play-in tournament
May 22: Start of first round of playoffs
July 22: Last possible date for final game of NBA Finals
Tuesday, May 18
Game 1 (East 9/10): No. 9 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 10 Charlotte Hornets, 6:30 ET, TNT
Game 2 (East 7/8): No. 7 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards, 9 ET, TNT
Wednesday, May 19
Game 3 (West 9/10): No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 10 San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 ET, ESPN
Game 4: (West 7/8): No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Golden State Warriors, 10 ET, ESPN
Thursday, May 20
East: Winner of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 8 ET, TNT
Friday, May 21
West: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4; TBD, ESPN
The dates for the first-round will be available at NBA.com. Games that air on ESPN and ABC will stream live on ESPN+. Games that air on TNT can be streamed on Watch TNT.
LeBron James and Steph Curry Go Head to Head
The biggest story heading into the play-in tournament is the unpredicted matchup between Los Angeles and Golden State.
Due to a string of injuries, the Lakers find themselves on the outside looking in as they start their quest to return to the NBA Finals. On Wednesday, LeBron James and the defending champions will have to contend with an even more unlikely opponent in the Warriors, who most viewers wrote off after Klay Thompson sustained a season-ending Achilles tear.
Although losing their second option for the two years in a row was a blow to the former dynasty, Steph Curry has had a phenomenal season. The two-time NBA scoring champion shattered records and netted 38 30-point games as he propelled his team up the standings. The eighth seed Warriors have a tall task ahead as they move on to face a dangerous Lakers team and possibly the top two teams in the West. But the 2016 MVP’s historic run will make Golden State difficult to count out.
James and Curry’s rivalry has been at the forefront for the past seven years, so what were the odds that they would have to face each other in hopes to enter the playoffs this year. This matchup will make the second play-in tournament a must-watch event. Their showdown isn’t a sudden death game but the seventh seed and a chance to avoid Utah could make all the difference in the world for either team.
What to Expect from the 2021 NBA Playoffs
Coming into this season, the Lakers and the Nets had to be the favorites to meet in the finals. However, injuries have hampered both teams and especially the purple and gold, who surprisingly barely eked out 40 wins.
This sets the stage for a postseason that is anyone’s to win. It isn’t hard to imagine that a Cinderella team like last year’s Miami Heat could exceed expectations and pull off an upset. Brooklyn’s offensive capabilities make them a threat in the Eastern Conference but Philadelphia has also been having an incredible season led by a legitimate MVP candidate, Joel Embiid.
The Sixers have been playing stellar defense this season, which makes them a contender as they will likely face the winner of a Bucks and Nets series. Milwaukee will have a tougher road for that reason as they may have to get past the top two teams in their conference.
Meanwhile, The Knicks first playoff appearance in eight years could make for some entertaining games. New York is a gutsy team with an exceptional coach and a host of talented players. They’re not exactly contenders yet but Julius Randle and company will surprise some fans.
With the Lakers entering the play-in tournament, the Western Conference will be much more intriguing than expected. Utah and Phoenix have a high ceiling and the Clippers are still formidable opponents for anyone. This stiff competition will make Lebon James’ hopes to win a fifth championship more difficult than ever.