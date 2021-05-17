NBA Playoff Schedule 2021: Dates, TV, Live Stream Coverage for Postseason

2 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The biggest story heading into the play-in tournament is the unpredicted matchup between Los Angeles and Golden State.

Due to a string of injuries, the Lakers find themselves on the outside looking in as they start their quest to return to the NBA Finals. On Wednesday, LeBron James and the defending champions will have to contend with an even more unlikely opponent in the Warriors, who most viewers wrote off after Klay Thompson sustained a season-ending Achilles tear.

Although losing their second option for the two years in a row was a blow to the former dynasty, Steph Curry has had a phenomenal season. The two-time NBA scoring champion shattered records and netted 38 30-point games as he propelled his team up the standings. The eighth seed Warriors have a tall task ahead as they move on to face a dangerous Lakers team and possibly the top two teams in the West. But the 2016 MVP’s historic run will make Golden State difficult to count out.

James and Curry’s rivalry has been at the forefront for the past seven years, so what were the odds that they would have to face each other in hopes to enter the playoffs this year. This matchup will make the second play-in tournament a must-watch event. Their showdown isn’t a sudden death game but the seventh seed and a chance to avoid Utah could make all the difference in the world for either team.