Predicting Patriots' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

No team in the NFL has been busier this offseason than the New England Patriots. That's what happens after a team misses the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and has its first losing season since 2000.

The Pats were active early in free agency, bringing in key players to fill holes all over the field. Then, they added a new rookie class during the 2021 NFL draft, one that includes their potential future franchise quarterback in Mac Jones, who was selected during the first round.

Jones may not start in 2021, though. It could potentially be Cam Newton, who signed another one-year deal to return to New England, back under center to open the new season.

Either way, the Pats are in position to have a better showing than they had in 2020. Especially if they can get big seasons from some important players.

Here are some early predictions for three key stats leaders for New England in 2021.