Predicting 49ers' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have a new quarterback of the future in rookie Trey Lance. However, there's no guarantee that Lance will beat out incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo or even be an early contributor in 2021.

Still, the 49ers should see statistical improvements in most areas over what we saw in 2020. Players like Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and pass-rusher Nick Bosa all missed extended time due to injury last season and are expected to be healthy this time around.

The 49ers are going to need some big statistical seasons from their stars too. The NFC West sent two teams to the postseason last year—the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams—and it boasts a budding team in the Arizona Cardinals.

Here, we'll examine some of San Francisco's top players and projected statistical leaders for the 2021 season.