Predicting Eagles' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

With the start of the 2021 season, the Philadelphia Eagles are entering a new era. They no longer have the head coach (Doug Pederson) or quarterbacks (Carson Wentz and Nick Foles) who helped them win the first Super Bowl title in franchise history during the 2017 season.

Nick Sirianni is now the Eagles' head coach, while Jalen Hurts will get an opportunity to be their starting quarterback after flashing his potential at times during his rookie 2020 campaign. Philadelphia didn't have the cap space to be big spenders this offseason, but it made a few moves and added a wave of young talent to its roster via the 2021 NFL draft.

The NFC East was wide open last season (when Washington won the division at 7-9), and it could be the same in 2021. So that means the Eagles could turn things around after finishing with a disappointing 4-11-1 record last year and last in the division.

If Philadelphia is going to have a bounce-back year, it will need big seasons from several key players. Here are some early predictions for three key stats leaders for the Eagles in 2021.