NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Bracket, Early Odds and Predictions

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Lakers Go Home Early

Things are looking really, really scary for the defending champions.

For starters, the Lakers were unable to avoid the play-in after the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Secondly, LeBron James' ankle still appears to be giving him some issues. Not in terms of his performance, but his durability and activity. Perhaps most ominously, the Purple and Gold now have a date with the Warriors.

The Dubs won six straight to close the regular season and eight of their last nine. Stephen Curry continues to play at a high level, and Golden State has scored at least 118 points in each of its last six games. The Lakers are stout defensively, but the Warriors also went into Sunday's game ranked fifth in defensive rating.

Golden State also plays at a frenetic pace, which could be quite challenging to a Los Angeles squad that hardly got the whole band back together before the end of the regular season. It's certainly possible to see the Warriors taking the No. 7 seed and forcing L.A. into a do-or-die for the final playoff spot.

Even if the Lakers survive the play-in, they face a daunting task against either the Utah Jazz or Phoenix Suns. Los Angeles was 1-2 against both teams during the regular season.

This could be a frustrating postseason for Laker fans.

Knicks Win A Series

The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season, which is also the last time they won a playoff series.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau's group stands a good chance of getting to the conference semifinals.

The Knicks ranked third in defensive rating heading into Sunday's action. They also shoot the three quite well despite mostly operating in the half court and hunting for points in the paint. Plus, there's some playoff experience there, notably in the form of Derrick Rose.

The Atlanta Hawks also have some playoff experience on the roster. But, unlike the Knicks, they struggle defensively and are also dealing with some nagging injuries up and down the roster.

New York has played excellent basketball since the All-Star break, and Thibodeau's guys could be galvanized especially considering they also have the home court advantage.

Suns Pull A Shocker

The signing of Chris Paul made the Suns a team to watch entering the season. They've since exceeded expectations.

Phoenix is one of the most balanced and efficient teams in basketball. The Suns rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating. They can shoot it from the outside and score from inside the arc, with Paul and Devin Booker creating in the midrange and Deandre Ayton holding things down in the paint.

The Suns have beaten the best of the best, but they've had their struggles against the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. There is also a lot of playoff inexperience.

Still, there's a certain aura and swagger about this Suns team. This has been an unprecedented season, and Phoenix could ride it to a championship.

The Suns might not have the same firepower or star-level talent as some other top contenders. However, they've got the balance and leadership to make a deep run.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference. All odds obtained via FanDuel.

