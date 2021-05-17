Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro Match of 2021 and Hot Takes of WWE WrestleMania Backlash

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday night, Charlotte Flair not only proved she belongs in the Raw Women's Championship picture but should have regained the gold in the opening match of WrestleMania Backlash.

The Queen oftentimes catches flack for constantly being in and around the women's title picture and while some of that criticism is warranted, it is oftentimes reflective of her role as one of the best characters on the roster, not to mention a measuring stick in the industry.

That was on full display as she elevated the quality of her match with Asuka and champion Rhea Ripley, bringing intensity and a big-fight feel to it that Ripley and Asuka did not previously have back at WrestleMania.

On this night, Flair was very clearly the best wrestler on the show and the difference between a very good match and a great one. She enhanced the match to such a degree that it was impossible not to question why she wasn't already the champion, let alone winning the match.

Given the fact that WWE Creative has so underwhelmingly booked Asuka's character, and Ripley's persona has not begun to be fleshed out, Flair was the right choice to give the title to while management pepped Ripley to go on her defining run.

That didn't happen, essentially putting Flair in the position to chase the title as the top heel in the division, rather than the other way around.

Ripley will continue to struggle to gain traction, especially as fans try to decipher whether she is a heel or not. And there will be Flair, the perfect foil, and the one woman on the roster who could have brought Ripley along and made her journey to genuine superstardom on the main roster a much easier transition.