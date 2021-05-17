B/R's Final 2020-21 NBA Power Rankings

0 of 30

Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

This was the wildest NBA season. There were questions about whether it came back too soon, and the rash of COVID-related postponements made the start of the season a bit rough. Things began to pick up as the season went on, then the final weeks provided intrigue with seeding in flux and the play-in tournament giving more teams a chance to make the playoffs. Seeding was not set until the final day of the season.

Heading into the season's last day, only one seed in the West was locked up. The first through ninth seeds were all dependent on how the final day played out. In the East, only two seeds were set before the final games. When everything shakes out, there will be some interesting playoff rematches like Bucks vs. Heat and Mavericks vs. Clippers.

The criteria for this week’s power rankings are slightly different. It is more of a look ahead at the team’s prospects in the playoffs or how a lottery team positioned itself for the lottery.