Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for NBA Play-in Games

Sometimes it is best to keep things simple when it comes to your daily fantasy basketball strategy.

The NBA play-in tournament will feature some of the league's top superstars that are known to be lineup cornerstones.

It makes little sense to avoid rostering Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and others when you know they will have the ball in their hands for most of the games.

The strategy aspect will come into play when filling out the positions around the superstars. Boston's Evan Fournier is one of the top secondary players to use because of his high usage rate down the stretch of the regular season.

Some role players will be needed to fit the salary requirements as well. If you find the right combination of lesser-used players and superstars, you could have a profitable few nights on your hands.