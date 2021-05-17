Best and Worst Booking Decisions from WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 ResultsMay 17, 2021
Best and Worst Booking Decisions from WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Results
- Sheamus defeated Ricochet
- Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte and Asuka
- Damian Priest defeated The Miz
- Bianca Belair defeated Bayley
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated The Dirty Dawgs
- Bobby Lashley defeated Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro
The buildup for Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view was a bit lackluster, but the men and women of WWE made up for it with some great matches.
The only titles to change hands were the SmackDown Tag Team Championships when Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.
Here is a quick rundown of the complete results:
Let's look at some of the best and worst booking decisions from Sunday's show.
Worst: Ricochet Loses to Sheamus
In order to build up a champion, they have to win matches. Sheamus defeating Ricochet was not the problem with this bout because it made sense for him to win.
The thing WWE got wrong here was booking this match at all. Sheamus has recently had run-ins with Humberto Carrillo and Mansoor. It would have been more logical to book one of them to answer the challenge. This just ended up feeling random.
Ricochet could use a new push, but this did not feel like WWE starting one. This was designed solely to give Sheamus a hard-fought win.
WWE should have just had him defend the title if he was going to win anyway, but having him refuse to put the belt on the line in these open challenges helps keep his heel character intact.
Best: Rey and Dominik Mysterio Win Tag Titles
For the first time in WWE history, a father and son are the reigning tag team champions.
Dominik being attacked before the show only to return later and get the win for his team was a nice storytelling device even if we have seen it many times before.
This is one of those moments that would have produced a pop from a live crowd. Dom might not be a top-tier performer yet, but he has done a good job considering he was thrown right on to the main roster.
The SmackDown tag team division only has a few teams right now, so there is a good chance Roode and Ziggler get a rematch soon. Knowing WWE, it could happen as early as Friday's SmackDown.
The feel-good moment will be great for Rey's eventual Hall of Fame highlight reel.
Worst: Zombies
Wrestling fans put up with a lot. We've seen Robocop save Sting, a giant turkey hatch out of an egg, several people set on fire and some weird magical stuff. We always power through it because we know something else good will eventually happen.
On Sunday night, WWE might have jumped the shark by having a horde of zombies serve as the lumberjacks for The Miz vs. Priest. Yes, zombies.
Even if you don't mind this kind of ridiculous thing, you have to understand why a lot of fans would feel like they were being insulted with segments like this.
Priest winning was the right call, but everything else about this match was treated like a joke on social media. Trending isn't always a good thing.
Best: Bobby Lashley Retains
Lashley, Strowman and McIntyre had a brutal triple threat match at Backlash that ended with The All Mighty retaining his WWE Championship.
Everything about this match was done the right way. They beat each other up all around the ring, used a few props without being gratuitous with them and Strowman took the loss to protect McIntyre for a future title match.
Lashley retaining was absolutely the right call, and the way they set up taking him out of the match so he could return to get the win at the last moment worked perfectly.
This outcome, like every match on the card, was predictable but logical. Now, Lashley needs some new challengers to freshen up the title scene a bit.
Best: Roman Reigns Wins by Himself
The night ended with Reigns defeating Cesaro in an outstanding match to retain the Universal Championship. Unlike many of his previous defenses, he did it without help from Jey Uso.
Jimmy Uso has questioned his cousin's ability to retain the belt by himself, but even he had to be impressed with how well The Tribal Chief performed.
This bout made Cesaro look like a top contender and made Reigns look like a dominant champion. It's rare to be able to do both of those things with one match.
The post-match beatdown indicates Cesaro will go back to his feud with Seth Rollins for the time being, which should open up Reigns to feud with Jimmy if that is the way WWE wants to take this storyline.
Sunday's pay-per-view ended up being an entertaining show, even with the zombies involved. What did you think of WrestleMania Backlash?