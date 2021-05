Best and Worst Booking Decisions from WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Results

1 of 5

In order to build up a champion, they have to win matches. Sheamus defeating Ricochet was not the problem with this bout because it made sense for him to win.

The thing WWE got wrong here was booking this match at all. Sheamus has recently had run-ins with Humberto Carrillo and Mansoor. It would have been more logical to book one of them to answer the challenge. This just ended up feeling random.

Ricochet could use a new push, but this did not feel like WWE starting one. This was designed solely to give Sheamus a hard-fought win.

WWE should have just had him defend the title if he was going to win anyway, but having him refuse to put the belt on the line in these open challenges helps keep his heel character intact.