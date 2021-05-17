Best and Worst Booking Decisions from WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Results

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The buildup for Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view was a bit lackluster, but the men and women of WWE made up for it with some great matches.

The only titles to change hands were the SmackDown Tag Team Championships when Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Here is a quick rundown of the complete results:

Sheamus defeated Ricochet

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte and Asuka

Damian Priest defeated The Miz

Bianca Belair defeated Bayley

Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated The Dirty Dawgs

Bobby Lashley defeated Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro

Let's look at some of the best and worst booking decisions from Sunday's show.