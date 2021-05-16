WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

After putting together a solid WrestleMania 37 in April, WWE decided to attach the 'Mania name to this year's Backlash event in the hope that it would drive up interest. Whether it succeeded is up for debate.

The post-WrestleMania pay-per-view featured five title bouts, a Lumberjack match and plenty of action. All four of the top titles across the men's and women's divisions were defended in addition to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Did Rey and Dominik Mysterio become the first father-son champs in WWE history?

Was Cesaro able to overcome Roman Reigns to win his first universal title?

Who emerged victorious in the Triple Threat matches for the WWE and Raw Women's Championships?

Did the Lumberjack match manage to keep The Miz and Damian Priest confined to the ring?

Did Bianca Belair leave Bayley with a scar from her braid?

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Sunday's show for answers to these questions and much more.