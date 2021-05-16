WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMay 16, 2021
After putting together a solid WrestleMania 37 in April, WWE decided to attach the 'Mania name to this year's Backlash event in the hope that it would drive up interest. Whether it succeeded is up for debate.
The post-WrestleMania pay-per-view featured five title bouts, a Lumberjack match and plenty of action. All four of the top titles across the men's and women's divisions were defended in addition to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Did Rey and Dominik Mysterio become the first father-son champs in WWE history?
Was Cesaro able to overcome Roman Reigns to win his first universal title?
Who emerged victorious in the Triple Threat matches for the WWE and Raw Women's Championships?
Did the Lumberjack match manage to keep The Miz and Damian Priest confined to the ring?
Did Bianca Belair leave Bayley with a scar from her braid?
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Sunday's show for answers to these questions and much more.
Sheamus vs. Ricochet
Sheamus came out during the pre-show and issued another non-title open challenge. Ricochet answered the call in what appeared to be his street clothes.
The high-flyer went straight for Sheamus after the bell, but one stiff headbutt from the Irishman put him on the mat. Sheamus kept him on defense for a long time with a few slams and clubbing blows.
The One and Only was able to break free and hit a springboard clothesline followed by a shooting star press into a springboard moonsault for a two-count.
Ricochet dropped Sheamus with a backstabber and hit a beautiful 450 splash for a near-fall. The Celtic Warrior kicked out of a roll-up and hit a huge knee to the face for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Other than Main Event, this feels like the first time e have seen Ricochet in a long time, so it was a little surprising to see him answer the challenge instead of Mansoor or Humberto Carrillo.
Ricochet hit every move with precision. Sheamus, on the other hand, had a couple of sloppy moments that stood out. Other than that, this was a solid match that did little to advance anyone's storyline.
Ricochet attacked Sheamus after the match, but since he lost, he gained nothing out of the attack. He might pursue the U.S. title going forward, but WWE should have had him win the non-title encounter if that was the plan.
It would be great to see Ricochet get a renewed push but it's hard to have faith in WWE when it has failed to use him properly so many times before.