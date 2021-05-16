WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday night, the WWE roster will descend on the ThunderDome once more for WrestleMania Backlash.

Adding the 'Mania title to this event was an odd choice by management, but it has done little to make the show feel more important. It just makes the title longer.

The six-match card WWE has lined up has the potential to deliver some career-defining performances and give us some memorable encounters.

With a lot of places opening back up to the public, WWE may begin touring again soon, which means this could be one of the final PPVs inside the ThunderDome. It's doubtful anyone will miss the fake crowd noise and the LED displays in place of fans.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about WrestleMania Backlash.