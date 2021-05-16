WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match CardMay 16, 2021
WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card
Sunday night, the WWE roster will descend on the ThunderDome once more for WrestleMania Backlash.
Adding the 'Mania title to this event was an odd choice by management, but it has done little to make the show feel more important. It just makes the title longer.
The six-match card WWE has lined up has the potential to deliver some career-defining performances and give us some memorable encounters.
With a lot of places opening back up to the public, WWE may begin touring again soon, which means this could be one of the final PPVs inside the ThunderDome. It's doubtful anyone will miss the fake crowd noise and the LED displays in place of fans.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about WrestleMania Backlash.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Xbox One and Series S/X
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch the pay-per-view. International fans will still use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The one-hour kickoff show will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching WrestleMania Backlash on WWE Network.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
WrestleMania Backlash Card
- Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Dirty Dawgs vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro (Universal Championship)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte (Raw Women's Championship)
- Damian Priest vs. The Miz (Lumberjack match)
The lineup for Sunday's show includes a handful of title bouts and a Lumberjack match. Here is a look at the complete lineup, according to WWE.com:
Other Backlash Thoughts
The first thing that makes this PPV stand out is WWE's choice to randomly add the word WrestleMania to the usual Backlash title. Does management think this will make the show as important as 'Mania in the eyes of fans? Is this going to be a permanent change moving forward?
Whatever the reason might be, WWE has not made this show into anything more than a standard B-level event, but those can often surprise us by being some of the best shows of the year.
With a match like Cesaro vs. Reigns, we could see a fight for the ages. This is The Swiss Superman's biggest singles match to date, so he is probably going to work hard to make sure his performance is memorable in order to cement himself as a top contender.
The two women's matches will be good, as will the universal title bout. The one match that could end up being a letdown is Priest vs. The Miz, but only because Lumberjack matches are not the easiest bouts to manage. If WWE relies on the chaos at ringside too much, it will take away from the story in the ring.
On the surface, this show seems as predictable as they come, but that gives WWE an opportunity to shock us with some unexpected title changes. Imagine the social media response if Cesaro managed to win the title from The Tribal Chief.
Bleacher Report will have live coverage of the action throughout the show and plenty of reactions in the B/R app.