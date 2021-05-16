Quick Takes on Inner Circle's AEW Future, Miro, WWE WrestleMania Backlash, More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW finally put the pieces in place for its Double or Nothing pay-per-view later this month on May 30—and its a card with plenty of potential on paper.

One of its marquee matches will see Inner Circle collide with The Pinnacle in a rematch from Blood and Guts, this time in a Stadium Stampede match. With the stipulation stating that Inner Circle must disband if they lose, it provides them with the perfect excuse to go their separate ways heading into the summer.

Before AEW's annual Memorial Day extravaganza, WWE will host its WrestleMania Backlash event this weekend on May 16. Five championships will be up for grabs, and based on the build to the pay-per-view and where several of the storylines are going, it can be argued none of them should change hands.

There was one title change that needed to happen this past week and it came to fruition on Wednesday's Dynamite. In the night's main event, Miro knocked off Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship, kicking off what should be one of AEW's most dominant reigns yet.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle what the future should hold for Inner Circle, Miro's big title win and why WrestleMania Backlash should be booked as a transitional show. Natalya and Tamina becoming WWE Women's Tag Team champions and Alexa Bliss' next feud will also be discussed.