Charles Oliveira and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 262

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Charles Oliveira gently caressed it. He kissed it, hugged it and ran around with it.

He then cradled it and gazed at it as if it were a newborn baby.

But it was the UFC's lightweight title belt. And after nearly 11 years, it was finally his.

"I wanted to come here and show I was the best in this category," the Brazilian veteran said. "Dana [White], I told you I was going to knock him out, and I came and knocked him out.

"I've proven to everybody I'm the lion of lions."

He had to be to accomplish what he did. In the manner that he did it.

Oliveira stopped Michael Chandler just 19 seconds into Round 2 of their scheduled five-round main event for the vacant 155-pound belt, dramatically rebounding from a first round in which it appeared he was on the verge of a loss.

Instead, the win is his ninth straight in a career renaissance since his last defeat in 2017.

"I think we saw one of the toughest dudes on the planet. We saw him come back from adversity," Chandler said. "Charles Oliveira showed how he is a consummate professional.

"But we'll run this one back eventually."

The powerful Chandler, who'd fought once in the UFC after a long, successful run in other promotions, was taken down in the first round and put into a vulnerable position by his submission-specialist opponent. But he regained his feet and landed several power shots that dropped Oliveira to his knees and had referee Dan Miragliotta taking a close look at his condition in the final 30 seconds.

The Brazilian survived the round, however, and let Chandler in the middle of the cage to begin the second, landing a short counter left hook during an exchange that sent Chandler to the floor. He rose and reeled away as Oliveira pursued, before another left land that instantly dropped Chandler to his knees.

Another series of follow-up left hands drew no competitive response and forced Miragliotta's rescue.

"When you see Charles Oliveira get beat up like he did in Round 1, for it to switch that fast," Rogan said. "And now he's the champion. So crazy. To see a guy go from being a good fighter, an interesting fighter, to one of the best fighters in the world. It's so exemplary.

"The fact that he went in there and took that kind of a beating silenced all of the critics."