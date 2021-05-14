Sabrina Ionescu 'Had a Vision' of Hitting a Game-Winner Before Liberty Win

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

It looked like the Indiana Fever were on their way to a season-opening victory over the New York Liberty on Friday when Kelsey Mitchell hit a jumper to extend the lead to four with 47 seconds remaining.

And then Sabrina Ionescu happened.

Ionescu drilled a three-pointer to cut the lead to one, hit two free throws after Mitchell made one on the other end to tie it and then hit a game-winning three right before the buzzer to cap off the comeback win.

"I 100 percent had a vision of hitting a game winner," Ionescu told reporters after the game. "We were tied walking into the huddle and I was smiling. It was too good to be true. ... I was ready for the moment."

She finished with 25 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in her first game back since playing a mere three contests as a rookie because of an ankle injury. It was far from a solo effort, as Betnijah Laney posted 30 points and five rebounds for the Liberty.

New York will look to make it two in a row against the Fever in Sunday's rematch.