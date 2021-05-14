X

    Sabrina Ionescu 'Had a Vision' of Hitting a Game-Winner Before Liberty Win

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after making the game winning basket against the Indiana Fever during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    It looked like the Indiana Fever were on their way to a season-opening victory over the New York Liberty on Friday when Kelsey Mitchell hit a jumper to extend the lead to four with 47 seconds remaining.

    And then Sabrina Ionescu happened.

    Ionescu drilled a three-pointer to cut the lead to one, hit two free throws after Mitchell made one on the other end to tie it and then hit a game-winning three right before the buzzer to cap off the comeback win.

    "I 100 percent had a vision of hitting a game winner," Ionescu told reporters after the game. "We were tied walking into the huddle and I was smiling. It was too good to be true. ... I was ready for the moment."

    She finished with 25 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in her first game back since playing a mere three contests as a rookie because of an ankle injury. It was far from a solo effort, as Betnijah Laney posted 30 points and five rebounds for the Liberty.

    New York will look to make it two in a row against the Fever in Sunday's rematch.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      No. 1 Pick Charli Collier Drops 11 Points in Wings Debut

      No. 1 Pick Charli Collier Drops 11 Points in Wings Debut
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      No. 1 Pick Charli Collier Drops 11 Points in Wings Debut

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Sabrina Dreamed of Last Shot 💭

      Ionescu said she had a dream last night about hitting the game-winner for NY in her return

      Sabrina Dreamed of Last Shot 💭
      New York Liberty logo
      New York Liberty

      Sabrina Dreamed of Last Shot 💭

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Liberty Top Fever in Thriller 🍿

      Sabrina Ionescu hits a game-winning three to give New York its first victory of the season

      Liberty Top Fever in Thriller 🍿
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Liberty Top Fever in Thriller 🍿

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Sabrina Ionescu Wears Kobe Lakers Jersey to Season Opener

      Sabrina Ionescu Wears Kobe Lakers Jersey to Season Opener
      New York Liberty logo
      New York Liberty

      Sabrina Ionescu Wears Kobe Lakers Jersey to Season Opener

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report