Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says He's Excited to Be a 'Rambo Player' at Middle LB

Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says He's Excited to Be a 'Rambo Player' at Middle LBMay 15, 2021
Micah Parsons is ready to be a "force" for the Dallas Cowboys after the NFC East team selected him with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.
"I'm just coordinating and being a dominant force," Parsons said of the chance to play middle linebacker, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "They wouldn't put me there if they didn't have a need at Mike. Mike linebacker, you get the chance to be a force. You get to be a Rambo player. You get to match up on running backs … Great chance to play in the box, and I think that is what I do best."
He could play alongside Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch as the Cowboys look to stabilize their defense and bounce back from last season's 6-10 record.
Adding Parsons is an ideal way to do just that.
While he opted out of the 2020 campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he tallied 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, five passes defended, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during the 2019 season for Penn State.
He can pursue ball-carriers from sideline-to-sideline, drop back into pass coverage and blitz at times.
That should help Dallas improve on a defense that finished the 2020 season an ugly 28th in the league in points allowed per game.
