X

    Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says He's Excited to Be a 'Rambo Player' at Middle LB

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2021

    Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons walks down the runway after the was chosen with the twelfth overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    David Dermer/Associated Press

    Micah Parsons is ready to be a "force" for the Dallas Cowboys after the NFC East team selected him with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. 

    "I'm just coordinating and being a dominant force," Parsons said of the chance to play middle linebacker, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "They wouldn't put me there if they didn't have a need at Mike. Mike linebacker, you get the chance to be a force. You get to be a Rambo player. You get to match up on running backs … Great chance to play in the box, and I think that is what I do best."

    He could play alongside Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch as the Cowboys look to stabilize their defense and bounce back from last season's 6-10 record.

    Adding Parsons is an ideal way to do just that.

    While he opted out of the 2020 campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he tallied 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, five passes defended, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during the 2019 season for Penn State.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He can pursue ball-carriers from sideline-to-sideline, drop back into pass coverage and blitz at times.

    That should help Dallas improve on a defense that finished the 2020 season an ugly 28th in the league in points allowed per game.

    Related

      With a contract year looming for up to 34 Cowboys, Dallas has decisions to make in keeping them beyond 2021

      With a contract year looming for up to 34 Cowboys, Dallas has decisions to make in keeping them beyond 2021
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      With a contract year looming for up to 34 Cowboys, Dallas has decisions to make in keeping them beyond 2021

      One.Cool.Customer
      via Blogging The Boys

      NFL Allows Some to Go Maskless

      League's new guidance says fully vaccinated staff and players do not have to wear masks

      NFL Allows Some to Go Maskless
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Allows Some to Go Maskless

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Cowboys have “100% attendance” at rookie minicamp

      Cowboys have “100% attendance” at rookie minicamp
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys have “100% attendance” at rookie minicamp

      Tom Ryle
      via Blogging The Boys

      LaFleur: GB Wants Rodgers Back

      'We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. And we'll continue to work at it each and every day'

      LaFleur: GB Wants Rodgers Back
      NFL logo
      NFL

      LaFleur: GB Wants Rodgers Back

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report