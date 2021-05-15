Is King of the Ring Returning? Cesaro vs. Jimmy Uso, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

SmackDown opened with some Anoa'i family drama. Jey gave a brief speech before he brought out Reigns to deal with this as The Head of the Table.

The Tribal Chief talked for a moment about Cesaro before Jimmy made his way to the ring. He ragged on Jey for continuing to follow Reigns' lead and said he will probably lose to Cesaro on Sunday.

Jimmy pretended to challenge Cesaro to a match as a way to taunt his brother and cousin, but The Swiss Superman came out and accepting his challenge, giving Jimmy his first official opponent since returning.

Cesaro welcomed back Uce with a dropkick to the face during their first lockup. The Usos may be twin brothers, but this felt completely different than Cesaro's recent encounter with Jey. The lack of animosity between the opponents changed the dynamic.

Reigns ended the match prematurely by attacking Cesaro, which upset Jimmy. He argued with The Tribal Chief until The Swiss Superman fought back. Jimmy reluctantly got on the apron, only to take a hit to the face from Cesaro. Reigns watched as his opponent for Sunday took out Jey with a Neutralizer while daring the champ to stop him.

Even if Cesaro loses Sunday, he will come out of this feud looking like a top star. He has stepped up every time he has been given the opportunity to do so, but it's hard to imagine The Tribal Chief losing at Backlash.