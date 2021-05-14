WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 14

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 14May 14, 2021
Just 48 hours before WrestleMania Backlash, Universal champion Roman Reigns and Cesaro sought to establish momentum on a jam-packed go-home edition of SmackDown.
Their ongoing feud headlined a show that also featured the women's tag team titles up for grabs as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defended against familiar foes Natalya and Tamina.
Who emerged with those titles and what final message did Cesaro send Reigns ahead of their clash Sunday on Peacock?
Find out with this recap of Friday's Fox broadcast.
- Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Natalya and Tamina vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (with Reginald)
Family Business
Jey Uso kicked off Friday’s show, one week after his brother Jimmy returned to the show. He said his brother disrespected The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, and tonight they have to settle some family business.
He introduced Reigns, who was clearly dismayed by the events of last week, both with regards to Uso and his WrestleMania Backlash opponent, Cesaro. The champion admitted to liking Cesaro and respecting him as a wrestler.
Reigns, though, is so much more than a wrestler. He reiterated that Cesaro has had zero world championship matches while he has had 39, according to Paul Heyman.
The Head of the Table turned his attention to Jimmy, who entered the ThunderDome sporting a tank top stating, “nobody’s bitch.”
Jimmy told his brother to jump on the right team, to which Jey implored him to get on the same page with the family and Reigns. He insinuated that the champion would not retain his title against The Swiss Superman Sunday on pay-per-view.
An irate Reigns said he is The Head of the Table because he is who he is and the Usos are who they are. He puts food on the family’s table and carries the burden of the company. He told Jimmy that, if he thinks he can be the top dog, go ahead and beat Cesaro tonight.
The top contender emerged from the locker room and accepted the match with Jimmy, then vowed to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.
Grade
A
Analysis
Reigns’ perfect existence is now muddied with the return of Jimmy and the result is the very real possibility that Cesaro will defeat the distracted Head of the Table to capture the Universal Championship.
Just when it looked like Jimmy may have touched a nerve and forced the normally calm, cool, and collected Reigns to let his emotions get the best of him, The Tribal Chief went right ahead and manipulated the situation to his favor.
We will have to see if things turn out in Roman’s favor by night’s end but this was another example of why his character is one of the coolest, most engaging and compelling in the industry right now.
Women's Tag Team Title Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Tamina
Women’s tag team champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax found out early in Friday’s match against Tamina and Natalya that their path to a successful title retention did not include Reginald, who was booted from ringside by the referee.
Back from the commercial break, Natalya created separation and tagged in Tamina, who was vying for the first major title of her decade-long WWE career. The second-generation star headbutted Jax off the ropes, preventing a superplex attempt.
As Baszler attempted to interfere, Natalya delivered a big German suplex on the floor. Back inside, Jax dropped The Queen of Harts with a Samoan Drop, only to fall victim to a Superfly Splash from Tamina. Three seconds later, there were new champions in the women’s division.
Result
Tamina and Natalya defeated Jax and Baszler to win the titles
Grade
B
Analysis
Finally!
Tamina and Natalya have chased the titles since prior to WrestleMania and absolutely deserved the chance to run with them. Their win here puts an end to a much longer-than-necessary run for Baszler and Jax, allows those two wrestlers to go their separate ways, and breathes new life into a women’s tag team division that desperately needs it.
That Tamina has been with the company for a decade, has been in and around title programs before, and never held championship gold is somewhat stunning considering some of those who did during that span.
The emotion she showed, the tears in Natalya’s eyes as she spoke up for her tag team partner, and the energy in Pat McAfee’s voice as he called the action helped elevate this one’s significance and made it feel like a genuinely significant moment.