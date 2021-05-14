WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 14

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Jey Uso kicked off Friday’s show, one week after his brother Jimmy returned to the show. He said his brother disrespected The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, and tonight they have to settle some family business.

He introduced Reigns, who was clearly dismayed by the events of last week, both with regards to Uso and his WrestleMania Backlash opponent, Cesaro. The champion admitted to liking Cesaro and respecting him as a wrestler.

Reigns, though, is so much more than a wrestler. He reiterated that Cesaro has had zero world championship matches while he has had 39, according to Paul Heyman.

The Head of the Table turned his attention to Jimmy, who entered the ThunderDome sporting a tank top stating, “nobody’s bitch.”

Jimmy told his brother to jump on the right team, to which Jey implored him to get on the same page with the family and Reigns. He insinuated that the champion would not retain his title against The Swiss Superman Sunday on pay-per-view.

An irate Reigns said he is The Head of the Table because he is who he is and the Usos are who they are. He puts food on the family’s table and carries the burden of the company. He told Jimmy that, if he thinks he can be the top dog, go ahead and beat Cesaro tonight.

The top contender emerged from the locker room and accepted the match with Jimmy, then vowed to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

Grade

A

Analysis

Reigns’ perfect existence is now muddied with the return of Jimmy and the result is the very real possibility that Cesaro will defeat the distracted Head of the Table to capture the Universal Championship.

Just when it looked like Jimmy may have touched a nerve and forced the normally calm, cool, and collected Reigns to let his emotions get the best of him, The Tribal Chief went right ahead and manipulated the situation to his favor.

We will have to see if things turn out in Roman’s favor by night’s end but this was another example of why his character is one of the coolest, most engaging and compelling in the industry right now.