The Biggest Potential Main Roster Busts on WWE NXT Roster

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

NXT has always been a unique product in WWE. While it was once considered the developmental ground for talent, Triple H has taken over the black-and-gold brand and made it a unique brand with its own focus and storytelling.

This means it can be a tough transition for talent to the "main roster". Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown are run by WWE's top team for a wide audience. Those in power have a particular idea of what works and will change wrestlers to suit that vision.

Some of the most talented wrestlers in the business have struggled in the transition from NXT to Raw or SmackDown. In fact, very few truly shine at the same or a higher level after the transition.

The names of NXT greats that fell flat on Raw and SmackDown are numerous. Some would even name those still on the Raw and SmackDown roster that have done well but never reached the heights most expected.

The true busts are those that went from a high spot in NXT to barely getting time on Raw or SmackDown. In fact, most busts from NXT to the "main roster" are not even on the roster anymore.

It has very little to do with talent. Stars like Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa do not even want to leave NXT at all to avoid losing what they have. Many that have busted left WWE and made a lasting mark outside of the company. It's all a matter of perspective and build.

Following in the footsteps of stars like Hideo Itami, Neville, Andrade and Bo Dallas, talented stars that could never find their footing outside NXT, these are several current NXT stars that have high potential to bust in the transition.