Predictions for Biggest Matches on WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Card

As the WWE Universe prepares for WrestleMania Backlash, the card finally started to take shape just days before the big event.

While there are only a few matches that have featured a proper build on the road to Sunday's pay-per-view, there are several top championships scheduled to be on the line in battles that could go either way.

It may be clear Roman Reigns will retain the Universal Championship against Cesaro, the WWE title and both women's championships will be contested in heated battles from which anyone could walk out with gold around their waist.

Here are the predictions for the biggest matches on the WrestleMania Backlash card.

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

At WrestleMania 37, Rhea Ripley dominated then-champion Asuka to walk out with the title, but she was unable to celebrate for long, as Charlotte Flair reappeared on the scene.

Add in The Empress of Tomorrow's desire to get her belt back, and the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania Backlash is arguably the most anticipated contest on the card. From a pure wrestling standpoint, these three women should put on an absolute masterclass.

While Ripley and Asuka had a solid bout at The Show of Shows, it ended up being a glorified squash match for the new champion. The WWE Universe should witness Asuka get her fair share of offense in this time, which will help make the three-way battle superior to all previous interactions between these women.

On a card that feels like an afterthought following the most important PPV of the year, Ripley, Asuka and Flair have the chance to not only put on an incredible women's match but also a bout that could easily steal the show.

Look for The Nightmare to steal a win from The Queen by throwing her out of the ring after a big move and stealing the pin on Asuka.

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

Despite WWE doing whatever it can to brand this year's edition of Backlash as WrestleMania Lite, there is no way the company could have booked yet another rematch between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

One way to make this scene more interesting was to add Braun Strowman, but the lackluster booking has continued. To give the whole championship picture a shot in the arm, it's time for The Monster Among Men to win the belt.

McIntyre's run with the title helped carry WWE through the pandemic, but Lashley was the dominant heel the company needed to take the championship picture in a different direction. After a relatively short run, it's time for another shakeup to improve the Raw product.

If WWE wants to make the red brand more enjoyable on a weekly basis and help improve the lagging television ratings, booking Strowman to walk out of WrestleMania Backlash with the strap around his waist is the perfect answer.

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

One of the best parts of WrestleMania 37 was Bianca Belair's triumphant victory over Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

And in her first title defense, The EST of WWE will go up against one of the top female performers ever, Bayley.

Ding dong, hello!

Despite being left off the WrestleMania card, Bayley deserves immense credit for helping carry the company through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Role Model deserves the spotlight at WrestleMania Backlash, although she will be forced to share it when Banks returns and interferes.

The Boss has been waiting for her opportunity to strike and with her sights set on getting back her title, what better way to ensure she returns to the championship scene than by attacking Bayley and Belair at the PPV and setting up a Triple Threat.

A match between Banks, Bayley and Belair would be money.

