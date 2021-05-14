NHL Playoff Standings 2021: Complete Bracket Matchups and Postseason Picture

0 of 4

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Over the past two weeks, the Colorado Avalanche racked up wins and didn't let the Vegas Golden Knights run away with the West Division title. And in their final game of the regular season, the Avs ascended to the top themselves.

On Thursday, Colorado defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 to secure the No. 1 seed in the West, bumping Vegas down to the No. 2 spot. It was the Avalanche's eighth win in their past nine games, and they'll look to keep that momentum going in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they'll face the No. 4-seeded St. Louis Blues in the first round.

That's right, more division matchups are on the way in the postseason because of the NHL's realignment for the 2020-21 season. After the regular season consisted of only games between division opponents, the first two rounds of the playoffs will be the same. Then, there will be one team from each division standing left to battle it out for the Stanley Cup.

With the full 16-team postseason field set, here's a look at the matchups for the opening round.