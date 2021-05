Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for WrestleMania Backlash 2021

3 of 5

The Miz vs. Priest

Q: Who would be the best rival for Priest after this feud is over?

Sheamus, if only because Priest doesn't have any clear path and The Celtic Warrior doesn't have much in the way of quality competition for his United States title at the moment.

The idea of the two just clubbing the hell out of each other in physical battles for the title is appealing and could help elevate the former.

Reigns vs. Cesaro

Q: Do you truly feel Cesaro is ready to be the face of a WWE brand?

In my opinion, there is not a better wrestler in the world than Cesaro. He is an extraordinary talent who can get both himself and his opponent over in any given match. At this moment, though, he isn't quite ready to be the face of a WWE brand.

The build has been solid to this point, but he will get more out of coming oh-so-close to winning the title and losing due to interference than if he won outright.

Avoid the unnecessary backlash (pun intended) and let Cesaro's title reign come about organically.