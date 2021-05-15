Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony Time, Live Stream and Preview

Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony Time, Live Stream and PreviewMay 15, 2021
It's been more than a year since the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 2020 class, and the group that includes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan will be officially inducted Saturday.
Here is a look at the broadcast time for the ceremony, per the Hall of Fame's official website.
2020 Hall of Fame Class Induction Ceremony
Date: Saturday, May 15
Time: 5:30-8:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports shared a look at the inductees and presenters, noting all presenters must also be members of the Hall of Fame:
- Patrick Baumann, presented by Russ Granik and Vlade Divac
- Kobe Bryant, presented by Michael Jordan
- Tamika Catchings, presented by Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley
- Tim Duncan, presented by David Robinson
- Kevin Garnett, presented by Isiah Thomas
- Kim Mulkey, presented by Michael Jordan
- Barbara Stevens, presented by Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw
- Eddie Sutton, presented by John Calipari, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief
- Rudy Tomjanovich, presented by Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon
While all of the inductees are among the best to play or coach in basketball history, Bryant, Garnett and Duncan stand out.
They are three of the players who defined the post-Michael Jordan era of the NBA and combined for 11 championships, 48 All-Star selections, four MVPs, five NBA Finals MVPs, 39 All-NBA selections and 39 All-Defensive selections.
The trio was linked throughout their playing careers and will forever be enshrined as Hall of Fame classmates.
Bryant's induction figures to be particularly emotional considering this will be an opportunity to reflect on his incredible career in the aftermath of his death in January 2020.
That Jordan is inducting him is notable considering Bryant idolized His Airness and modeled much of his game on the Chicago Bulls legend.
Jordan also spoke about Bryant at the latter's memorial at Staples Center in February 2020 and became quite emotional.
"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died," he said.
Jordan isn't the only one who will speak about Bryant during the ceremony, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Vanessa Bryant will honor her late husband and appear on stage as well.
