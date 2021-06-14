Eva Marie Declares Herself Winner After Piper Niven Beats Naomi

Credit: WWE.com

After multiple weeks of vignettes hyping the "Eva-lution," Eva Marie made her return to WWE programming during Raw on Monday night.



The promotion teased a singles match between Eva Marie and Naomi. However, NXT UK star Piper Niven did Eva's dirty work and picked up an easy victory.

Eva left the company in 2017 and went on to make a name for herself as a model, actress and influencer. Now, she is looking to translate that success to the WWE stage.

Her first run with the company began in 2013 when she was part of the first season of the E! reality television series Total Divas. After that, she became a full-time member of the main roster.

All Red Everything was never known for being a particularly strong in-ring worker, but she did have a unique look and did a great job of generating heat from the fans as a heel.

Although Eva never won a title during her initial WWE stint, she was part of some high-profile matches. The California native competed on the WrestleMania 32 kickoff show in a 10-woman tag team match, and she challenged Bayley for the NXT Women's Championship in 2015.

Before leaving WWE four years ago, Eva was working on a character that saw her constantly coming up with ways to avoid competing in matches.

It is unclear how the 36-year-old will be used this time around and if there are any plans to push her to the top of the women's division, but she could prove to be an asset to the company.

Based on her vignettes, Eva's confidence as a character and a talker is at an all-time high, and that alone is a big factor in who thrives and who doesn't in WWE.

Also, assuming she has been working on her craft during the build toward her return, it is entirely possible she will be a better in-ring performer than she was previously.

Even if that doesn't lead to Eva becoming champion or working near the top of the card, there are any number of ways WWE could utilize her to great effect.

