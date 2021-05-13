AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings with Darby Allin vs. Miro, 'Blood and Guts' Results

Photo credit: WWE.com

Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite pulled in higher ratings than Tuesday's WWE NXT once again this week.

According to Pro Wrestling Torch, Dynamite averaged 936,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT. Per Mitch Metcalf of Showbuzz Daily, NXT averaged 697,000 viewers for its two-hour broadcast on USA.

The main event of Dynamite saw Darby Allin put the TNT Championship on the line against Miro one week after Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky threw him down a flight of stairs.

Allin clearly wasn't 100 percent and it was ultimately his undoing, as Miro beat him by submission to become the new TNT champion. There could be some controversy regarding the win moving forward, however, since Miro's shoulders appeared to be down during the submission.

AEW also featured two other title matches, with Jon Moxley beating Yuji Nagata to retain the IWGP United States Championship in the opener and The Young Bucks beating SCU to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships, meaning Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels must break up.

There was also a huge match between Orange Cassidy and Pac to determine AEW World champion Kenny Omega's opponent at Double or Nothing. The match ended in a double count-out, and it was announced that Omega will face both opponents in a Triple Threat.

One week after The Pinnacle beat The Inner Circle in Blood and Guts, The Inner Circle challenged The Pinnacle to a rematch at Double or Nothing and doused them with a hose full of champagne. The Pinnacle agreed to the rematch on the condition that it be a Stadium Stampede match.

NXT was headlined by a Cruiserweight Championship match with Kushida defending against Santos Escobar in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match. It came down to a third fall, which Kushida won to retain the title.

Additionally, Raquel Gonzalez put the NXT Women's Championship on the line earlier in the night and beat Mercedes Martinez in a successful first defense.

Other moments of note included another segment involving Cameron Grimes and "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, which saw DiBiase buy a house out from under Grimes, as well as an introduction of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott's new Hit Row stable.

Some other key happenings were Karrion Kross beating Austin Theory before agreeing to defend the NXT Championship against Finn Balor in two weeks, MSK defeating Breezango, Pete Dunne beating Leon Ruff, and Kyle O'Reilly defeating Oney Lorcan before Bobby Fish returned to save O'Reilly from a two-on-one attack.

