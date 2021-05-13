NBA Playoff Standings 2021: Latest Play-in Picture and Predicting Final Seedings

2 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Celtics are going to have a lot to prove in the play-in tournament, and they're going to need to start building momentum if they hope to make a run back to the Eastern Conference Finals (or even to the first or second round of the playoffs). Boston has lost four straight games, and with Wednesday's 102-94 defeat at Cleveland, it's now ensured that it will be participating in the play-in tourney.

With the Hornets and Pacers each not playing Wednesday, they remained in the eighth and ninth seeds with identical 33-36 records. Each has three regular-season games still to play. Meanwhile, the Wizards remained in 10th after a 120-116 loss at Atlanta (which kept the Bulls alive in the race).

While Boston is going to remain in the No. 7 seed—it should bounce back with road matchups at Minnesota and New York—there's still time for a shakeup behind it.

The Pacers have won three of their past four games, and with shooting guard Caris LeVert heating up (20 or more points in seven of his past eight games), they should finish the regular season strong. Expect them to win at least two of their final three games (at home against the Bucks and Lakers, away against the Raptors), which will move them up to the No. 8 seed.

The Wizards can still move up to No. 9 after Wednesday's loss, and that's what will happen. They should beat the Cavaliers at home on Friday, then the duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal will be too much for the Hornets to stop in Sunday's regular-season finale in Washington.

That will result in the Hornets falling to the No. 10 seed, as they have three difficult matchups to end the regular season. Having lost six of its past nine, Charlotte will face the Clippers, Knicks and Wizards. The prediction here is that the Hornets' struggles will continue, with a loss at Washington on Sunday being the costliest.

Prediction: 7. Celtics; 8. Pacers; 9. Wizards; 10. Hornets.