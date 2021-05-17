2021 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Projections with Regular Season Complete

13 of 13

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

21. Houston Rockets (via Blazers): Kai Jones (Texas, PF/C, Sophomore)

Jones could do some swaying in workouts with his ball-handling and shooting, which he only got to occasionally showcase at Texas. The flashes of three-pointers and drives hint at upside, while his athleticism and motor figure to translate to easy baskets, blocked shots and defensive versatility at the least.

22. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, PF/C, Freshman)

Jackson started to come alive offensively in March, an exciting development for an explosive leaper and elite shot-blocker. At baseline, the Lakers could use him to rim-run, finish and protect the rim, though there could be more face-up skill and mid-range touch to unlock long term.

23. New York Knicks (via Mavericks): Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)

Though scouts aren't convinced about Springer's lead-guard potential, versatility and defense should earn him minutes and paychecks. Despite lacking blow-by burst, the 18-year-old could become a valuable rotation piece for his spot-up shooting, passing off the dribble and ability to pressure ball-handlers.

24. Houston Rockets (via Bucks): Sharife Cooper (Auburn, PG, Freshman)

The rebuilding Rockets could target Cooper to replace John Wall, who'd make for a fitting mentor early. In the short term, Cooper could operate as a change-of-pace ball-handler off the bench. He struggles with shooting and defense, but his quickness off the dribble and passing skills will translate to playmaking and open looks for teammates.

25. Denver Nuggets: Josh Primo (Alabama, SG, Freshman)

Buzz is starting to build about a potential pre-draft rise for Primo, who may offer more creation and scoring skills that were hidden behind Alabama's older guards. The Nuggets could take an upside gamble on the class' youngest prospect with 6'6" size, a convincing shooting stroke (38.1 percent 3PT) and possible untapped potential as a ball-handler and shot-maker.

26. Brooklyn Nets: Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, PG/SG, Junior)

Veteran teams could see an immediate rotational guard in Dosunmu, whose creation, shooting and passing skills have improved each season. For a 6'5" ball-handler, he should be a useful pick-and-roll ball-handler and perimeter defender.

27. Los Angeles Clippers: Josh Christopher (USC, SG, Freshman)

Injuries and losses clouded Christopher's season, but the flashes of explosiveness, creation and shot-making still point to scoring potential. He doesn't come off as NBA-ready, but the Clippers can use free agency to build their 2021-22 rotation and the draft to prepare for the future.

28. Philadelphia 76ers: Greg Brown (Texas, PF, Freshman)

Brown's highlight-reel bounce and perimeter skills could help teams look past a questionable feel for the game. He struggles with turnovers and fouls, but for a 6'9" 19-year-old, Brown's above-the-rim play and shooting potential can be enticing.

29. Phoenix Suns: Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)

A former junior college standout, Duarte caught scouts' attention at Oregon with his shooting, creation flashes for scoring and defensive toughness. He'll be a 24-year-old rookie, but a contender looking for short-term value may view that as a positive.

30. Utah Jazz: Roko Prkacin (Ciboba, PF, 2002)

Athletic and 6'9" with three-point range and ball-handling skills, Prkacin checks the boxes for a modern NBA 4. His scoring versatility should create an easy fit.