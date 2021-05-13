Reacting to B/R Wrestling Community's Takes on Brock Lesnar, Jinder Mahal, More

10 of 10

"AEW needs more title belts." (@BC835)

The relationships with Impact and NJPW give AEW the ability to use other titles on Dynamite occasionally, but with only two hours of mainstream programming each week, adding more belts might dilute the titles they are trying to build up. In six months to a year, it might be a different story.

"AEW finish was great. A better camera angle would have sold it better." (@coolcal23)

If we are talking about Blood and Guts, I agree about the camera angle. Had they shot it from a low angle or from the opposite side of the cage in a wide shot, the crashpad wouldn't have been so obvious. I have no problem with AEW protecting the bump, though. We all just wanted it to look better.

"More Death Triangle please." (@jahloveprotectus)

Are you listening, Tony Khan? PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta el Zero Miedo are a great trio. AEW should do something more substantial with them.

"Anyone not watching NXT because they hate Raw and SmackDown is missing out." (@nyc_dave)

I wholeheartedly agree, Dave. NXT always has at least one or two matches that should be required viewing for every fan. The only thing NXT could use is a few more big guys.

"AEW should move to Monday nights." (@Huz647)

We have seen how well AEW does without competition on Wednesday. I doubt TNT or Khan want to risk losing that battle the way TNA did when it tried to move to Monday.