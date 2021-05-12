Orton Didn't Like Riddle; WWE Rumors on Velveteen Dream, Sheamus, Mansoor

Paul Abell/Associated Press

Orton Didn't Like Riddle at First

Randy Orton and Riddle are making waves on Raw as R-K-Bro, but Orton revealed this week that he didn't initially like Riddle upon meeting him.

During an appearance on the Kurt Angle Show (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marco Rovere), Orton explained why Riddle rubbed him the wrong way at first:

"The funny thing with Riddle is when I first met him, the entire locker room of NXT was in Miami, so now our locker rooms are now jam-packed with NXT guys who aren't working the show but in the wrestling business you bring your gear just in case. We've got all these NXT guys with all their s--t taking up all the space in the locker room, so me, being a vet, being around a while, I see this and now I already got a hard-on for these guys and it doesn't help when I walk by Matt Riddle.

"My olive branch was basically me just looking at Matt and I go, 'Oh, there he is, there he is,' just kind of ice breaker, expecting a, 'Oh hey Randy, my name is Matt, nice to meet you.' But instead, Matt just kind of, with the bloodshot eyes, glanced over at me and just kept walking. I remember thinking, 'That motherf--ker.' For quite a while I didn't like Riddle and it was because of that little scenario."

Orton has gotten to know Riddle much better in the year since he got called up to the main roster, and it has been a positive thing for their relationship. In fact, The Viper said, "I love the guy now."

Their on-screen chemistry has been apparent in recent weeks, as the odd-couple team of R-K-Bro has gained a ton of momentum since WrestleMania 37.

It started with Riddle upsetting Orton in a singles match on Raw, followed by Orton agreeing to team with The Original Bro. Since then, R-K-Bro has beaten the teams of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, as well as Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

On this week's episode of Raw, Orton and Riddle teamed with New Day, and they defeated AJ Styles, Omos, Elias and Ryker in an eight-man tag team match.

Orton took out both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with the RKO after the match, leading to a hilarious reaction from Riddle.

The fact that Orton and Riddle are polar opposites is making them work as a team, much like The Rock 'n' Sock Connection and Team Hell No before them, and they should continue to be one of the best things on Raw moving forward.

Velveteen Dream Was Backstage at Raw

Velveteen Dream was reportedly backstage for Raw on Monday despite there being no plans in place to use him.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), it is unclear why Dream was present for Raw at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

PWInsider also reported that Dream "has not been seen much" at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, recently.

Dream was once one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling, but the 25-year-old now appears to be on the outs in NXT.

That may stem from allegations of sexual misconduct related to inappropriate conversations with minors that were levied last year. Though, NXT founder Triple H said WWE looked into the allegations and found "there's nothing there."

Despite that, Dream has not wrestled on NXT programming since losing to Adam Cole on Dec. 23. Before that, Dream lost to Kushida at NXT TakeOver 31 and subsequently lost TV matches to Kushida and Tommaso Ciampa.

As recently as May 2020, Dream was near the top of the card in NXT, as he challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Dream is a former NXT North American champion and seemingly had all the tools needed to become NXT champion and perhaps even WWE champion at some point, but his future with the company now seems very much up in the air due to his potential actions outside the ring.

Dream appearing on Raw at this point likely wouldn't be well-received by fans, putting WWE in a difficult position in terms of whether it should even retain him as part of the roster.

Backstage News on Raw Plans for Sheamus, Mansoor

WWE reportedly called an audible when it came to plans involving both United States champion Sheamus and Mansoor on Monday's Raw.

Per PWInsider (h/t Middleton), Sheamus was originally supposed to bear Humberto Carrillo by pinfall or submission on Raw. Instead, Sheamus was declared the winner by referee stoppage after Sheamus landed awkwardly on Carrillo's leg on a sunset flip powerbomb attempt to the outside.

PWInsider noted that Carrillo is "OK" and medically cleared to compete immediately if WWE wants him to have a match next week.

Mansoor, who lost a U.S. title match to Sheamus last week on Raw by disqualification due to interference by Carrillo, was reportedly supposed to be featured this week on Raw as well.

According to PWInsider, plans were in place for Mansoor to do something on Raw, but changes were made that led to him being left off the show. Specifics regarding the plans were not reported.

Mansoor, who is WWE's first Saudi-born Superstar, looked impressive in his first match on Raw, and it stands to reason that he could remain part of the U.S. title scene moving forward.

